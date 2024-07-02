if you leave
Houston's favorite retro dance club will have one last dance
One of Houston’s most reliable dance clubs is closing its doors. Etro will close on July 13, owner Antonio (Geronimo) Villalobos announced on Facebook.
“I will spare you from the reading assignment but for a long list of reasons, I have decided to close. Operating a club in a post pandemic world under a tenuous economy has come with some struggles. We would prefer to go out on a high note on our own terms than to continue down the path we’ve been on,” Villalobos wrote.
Known for its bumping ‘80s soundtrack, Etro operated out of a space next to Anvil until 2018 when it relocated to its current home downtown. In the old days, it occupied a unique space in Montrose’s nightlife scene — a little more underground than the ‘80s dance night at nearby Numbers and a little divier than either Anvil or Boondocks.
The downtown location at 114 Main Street puts the venue in close proximity to all of the bars on Market Square as well as Main Street staples like Bad News Bar and Notsuoh.
For the next two weekends, Etro will celebrate its 17-year run with its usual service on both Friday and Saturday night. Expect a crowd as fans come to celebrate all of the good times both locations have been home to.