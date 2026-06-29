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Houston restaurant hosts Drake's viral 'Janice apology' party
Houstonians know Drake’s Hollywood as a posh, retro-inspired dining destination that’s only open for dinner. So it came as a surprise to see a long line of people waiting to enter the restaurant on Sunday afternoon.
Janices lined up for a special party at Drake's Hollywood.Courtesy of a CultureMap reader
Hip-hop superstar Drake selected the Montrose establishment as one of only five in the U.S. and Canada to participate in a special promotion tied to his No. 1 hit “ Janice STFU.” The rapper teased the event last week on his Instagram story with the message “All my Janice’s in NY, LA, MIA, TO, HOU, look out for my invitation for Sunday,” Billboard reports. Other participating restaurants included Forte Di Marmi (Miami), Mamo NYC (New York), Delilah L.A. (Los Angeles), and Cactus Club (Toronto).
Attendees — all women named Janice and their plus ones, naturally — were treated to food and drinks along with a few surprises. A representative for Drake’s confirmed that the party took place but declined to comment on any specifics about what was served or whether Drake attended.
Drake is no stranger to treating Houstonians to a free meal. In 2025, he surprised diners at both Galleria-area steakhouse Juliet and downtown restaurant Bungalow with free dinners on Valentine’s Day.
Whether or not Drake was at Drake’s, the superstar has been spending some time in his adopted second hometown of Houston. Over the weekend, a clip of him visiting Lost in Da Sauce, a pop-up kitchen that takes orders over Instagram, went viral on social media. He rated his platter of sliders and loaded bacon fries as “fire.”
Clips on social media also showed Drake hanging out at a couple of local bars, including Melrose and Clarkwood. Separately, a representative for lively, Mexican-inspired steakhouse Toca Madera shared word that the rapper and friends, including Rockets star Kevin Durant, bought out the restaurant’s members’ only speakeasy for a private party on Saturday night.