The pop-up fine dining restaurant at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will look a little different next year. Instead of The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse, rodeo attendees will be dining at the 1932 Cattleman’s Club.
The restaurant’s new name also reflects a change in the company operating the concept. Instead of Berg Hospitality (B&B Butchers, Turner’s, Prime 131, etc.), the rodeo is working with Fertitta Entertainment, Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s company that owns Landry’s hospitality empire, the Houston Rockets, the Post Oak Hotel, and the Golden Nugget casino chain.
“Our fine dining guests have come to expect something extraordinary — and this new partnership delivers just that,” Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman said in a statement. “This collaboration honors our Western heritage while elevating the guest experience to new heights, ensuring that every bite reflects the excellence and passion at the heart of our brand.”
While certain aspects of 1932 Cattleman’s Club will be similar to the Ranch — diners will still be able to order prime and wagyu steaks, seafood dishes, and sides like lobster mac and cheese — it will be a different experience in meaningful ways. For example, Cattleman’s Club will be open for lunch. It will also offer a kid’s menu.
As noted in a release, Fertitta Entertainment has a more than 15-year presence on the rodeo grounds via its Saltgrass Steakhouse pop-up booth. With a range of luxury concepts in its portfolio such as Mastro’s, Vic & Anthony’s, La Griglia, and Palm, the Fertitta Entertainment team has an almost limitless number of menu items that could show up on the Cattleman’s Club menu.
“With Fertitta Entertainment’s deep roots in the Houston community, we are thrilled to bring a new, upscale dining, and entertainment destination to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2026,” added Patrick Fertitta, director of Fertitta Entertainment. “It’s an incredible honor to continue being a part of this Texas institution that means so much to our city; and we look forward to bringing Houstonians and visitors from all around the world an unforgettable experience that blends culinary excellence, energy, and authentic rodeo spirit.”
Berg Hospitality operated The Ranch Saloon for four years. In response to CultureMap's request for comment about today's announcement, a representative provided the following statement:
We are proud of what we’ve accomplished at The Ranch over the past four years. In true western spirit, we took a chance and built something from the ground up, creating an experience that became truly special. We take great pride in the blueprint we leave behind and as our chapter at The Ranch comes to a close, we congratulate Landry’s and wish them every success.
The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo provided CultureMap with a statement about the decision to work with Fertitta Entertainment instead of Berg Hospitality:
As we continue to evolve and enhance the Rodeo experience, we regularly assess our partnerships to ensure we’re providing unmatched hospitality and introducing new, elevated offerings. Fertitta Entertainment's expertise in premium pop-up concepts and their deep connection to our event make them uniquely equipped to deliver a world-class experience at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. We’re thrilled to continue our fine dining experience with the introduction of 1932 Cattleman's Club in 2026.
Details about the 1932 Cattleman Club’s design, reservations, and other programming will be released at a later date. Those interested in more information should visit the Cattleman’s Club website or follow the restaurant on Instagram.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will run from March 2-22, 2026. It will conclude with a special concert-only performance by Texas-born country star Cody Johnson.