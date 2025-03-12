Where to eat in The Woodlands Now
The Woodlands welcomes 3 new restaurants serving steak, sushi, and more
The Woodlands has three new restaurants on its roster, with menus ranging from dry-aged steaks to fresh sashimi, pouring everything from crisp beers to savory sake.
A born and bred Houston brand has expanded to The Woodlands, hot on the heels of opening two new spots in Dubai.
Chefs Daniel Lee and Patrick Pham of Duckstache Hospitality met at Uchi before launching Kokoro inside Bravery Chef Hall in 2019. Since then, the duo has been busy creating Handies Douzo, Himari, Aiko (a 2023 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards Best New Restaurant winner), the newly debuted Bar Doko and Doko in Autry Park, and two Kokoro outposts in Dubai.
Now, Kokoro Handroll Bar has arrived in The Woodlands at 24 Waterway Avenue. Diners can watch as expert sushi makers create nigiri, sashimi, hand rolls, and crudo. Unlike its smaller counterpart downtown, The Woodlands location has a full bar serving beer, wine, sake, and cocktails.
"We look forward to bringing a new dining experience to The Woodlands," said C.J. Short, a Duckstache business partner, in a statement. “Our sushi is of the highest quality, and we’re committed to maintaining that standard as we expand."
Kokoro Handroll Bar is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 am to 10 pm and Thursday through Saturday from 11 am to 11 pm.
Offering more than 80 dishes and 90 beer taps — including a handful of Houston-based brews — Yard House began serving guests at its newest Houston-area location in early February.
“We are excited to open our doors to The Woodlands community and invite everyone to discover their new favorite craft beer and Yard House menu item,” Jimmy Craighead, Yard House general manager, said via email. “Our unique, circular bar sits at the heart of our restaurant, and I look forward to seeing everyone gather here with friends and family over the perfect pint.”
The extensive menu features fare ranging from poke nachos to Nashville hot chicken, with gluten-sensitive, vegan, and vegetarian options available. The beer is center stage at Yard House, with a glass-enclosed keg room housing the hundreds of steel barrels that connect via overhead tubing to the center-island bar, creating a perfect 36-degree pour.
Located at 1105 Lake Woodlands Drive (in front of The Woodlands Mall), Yard House is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 am to 12 am, and Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 2 am.
For a more upscale experience, steakhouse chain The Capital Grille has opened next to Yard House, both of which are owned by Darden Concepts. The fine dining establishment’s menu centers around fresh seafood and steaks dry-aged in-house for 18 to 24 days.
Alongside entrees such as dry-aged bone-in New York strip with shallot butter, the restaurant’s signature dishes include pan-fried calamari with hot cherry peppers, lobster mac ‘n’ cheese, and lobster and crab cakes. A pastry chef creates Capital Grille’s desserts, such as cheesecake with a brûléed top, fresh daily.
“We will create unforgettable dining experiences for our guests in The Woodlands,” managing partner Steve Joest said in an email. “I look forward to becoming a part of the community, offering a sophisticated yet welcoming space for celebrations, business gatherings, and everyday indulgence!”
Wine is the focus here, as evidenced by Capital Grille’s more than 350 selections recognized by Wine Spectator and its 3,000-bottle, floor-to-ceiling, temperature-controlled wine cellar. The 30 by-the-glass offerings include rare vintages and library offerings, and trained servers can provide personalized pairing recommendations. For true connoisseurs, The Capital Grille offers private wine lockers for an annual lease, complete with brass nameplates, specially procured wines, and invitations to private tastings.
Capital Grille is open Sunday through Thursday from 4-9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 4-10 pm. Lunch is served Monday through Friday from 11:30 am to 4 pm. Reservations are recommended but not required.