Texas Monthly-rated Katy barbecue joint surprises with imminent closure
One of Katy’s best barbecue joints will soon smoke its final brisket. Brett’s BBQ Shop will close on December 28, the restaurant announced on social media.
In a lengthy Facebook post, owners Jacqueline Herrera and Brett Jackson offered a number of reasons why they decided to shutter after seven years in business. They include the rising costs of labor and ingredients as well as a decline in foot traffic.
“We poured our blood, sweat, and tears into the last 7 years,” Herrera and Jackson write. “But we will not compromise our standards, and we will not let this business reach a place where we cannot honor our obligations to our team. Closing now is the hardest choice we have ever made, but it is the responsible one. And as the saying goes, sometimes the comeback is bigger than the fall.”
Herrera and Jackson opened Brett’s in 2018 in the tiny Nonmacher’s Bar-B-Que location on Mason Rd before moving to its current, larger location near Katy Mills Mall in January 2023. Jackson, who honed his skills at the iconic Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor, TX, drew raves for his expertly-smoked brisket and creative house-made sausages, earning a spot on Texas Monthly’s top 50 barbecue joints list in 2021 and a place on the Houston Chronicle’s top 100 restaurants. Brett’s maintained an honorable mention on Texas Monthly’s top 50 list for 2025.
The restaurant will operate with its regular hours for the next two weeks. In addition, it will fulfill all existing orders for Christmas meal packages and any catering commitments. Customers with outstanding gift cards should plan to use them by December 28.
Brett’s will throw a ticketed New Year’s Eve party to give devoted fans one last opportunity to say goodbye. Details about that event will be released on Friday, December 12.