This week in eating
These are the 8 best food events happening in Houston this week
There are plenty of opportunities to rustle delicious food this week in Houston, with or without a wristband to one of the private tents at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. The weekend starts early with a ChòpnBlọk and The Breakfast Klub collab, and finishes strong at Truth BBQ with bourbon and smoked meat.
Thursday, February 26
ChòpnBlọk x The Breakfast Klub “Brunch After Dark Parlay”
James Beard-nominated chef Ope Amosu of ChòpnBlọk and The Breakfast Klub owner Marcus Davis are merging their talents for “Brunch after Dark Parlay.” The event is at ChòpnBlọk's Montrose location from 8-11 pm. No reservations are required, but we suggest getting there early, as we expect a crowd.
Tuna Breakdown Feast
Six chefs across the city — including Burger-Chan founder Willet Feng, former Shun chef-owner Naoki Yoshida, and MaKiin chef-owner Lukkaew Srasrisuwan — are gathering together for an unlimited omakase tasting at Kim Son in Chinatown. In addition to food, the night includes both a bluefin tuna cutting and a samurai performance. Tickets are available at Eventbrite and range from $213, with taxes and fees, for general admission to $293 for the addition of unlimited sake. The event begins at 6 pm.
Goode Co. Cook-Off Weekend with Lone Star Beer
This three-day event at Goode Co.'s Armadillo Palace serves as an unofficial afterparty for the barbecue contest happening down the street. Each night features live music, food, and cocktails from 10 pm until close. Vinyl Ranch will perform Thursday, with Silverada playing Friday, and Joshua Ray Walker appearing Saturday. Get tickets and more information at the Armadillo Place website.
Friday, February 27
Boos at Night with Dominick Lee and Greg Gatlin
The burger stand’s Boos at Night event is back with chef Dominick Lee of the future Augustine’s and pitmaster Greg Gatlin of Gatlin’s BBQ and Gatlin's Fins & Feathers. Promised bites include smoked ribs, snapper, yellow rice, potato salad, and collards. The event runs from 7 pm until sellout.
Underground Creamery & Brasil for PX Project
Dig into cheeseburgers and sundaes in support of PX Project, a food service-based nonprofit that provides career and employment training for local youth. Proceeds from Brasil’s Cheeseburger in Paradise (a bacon cheeseburger with jalapeño sauce) and two Underground Creamery sundaes — one with butter pecans and dark chocolate fudge, the other with pickled strawberries, preserved lemons, and birthday crumb — will benefit the nonprofit. The event is 5-9 pm at Brasil.
Saturday, February 28
Craft Pita X Winnie's Habibi Night 3.0
Chef Rafael Nasr of Craft Pita and Winnie’s co-owners Graham Laborde and Benjy Mason are hosting the third annual Habibi Night to showcase Lebanese culture, food, and music. Expect flavorful combinations like the Sloppy Joseph with ground beef, braised lamb shoulder, chili cheese Fritos, and pimiento queso. Hookah, cocktails featuring arak, and house music by Dr. House rounds out the experience. The event kicks off at 6:30 pm at Winnie’s.
Rodeo Smoke Show at Truth BBQ
Garden and Gun magazine is kicking off rodeo season at Truth BBQ with live music, shopping, bourbon cocktails, and Texas-inspired dishes by Truth pitmasster-owner Leonard Botello, State of Grace’s Ryan Lachaine, La Lucha’s Bobby Matos, and Seth Siegel Gardner of Local Foods Group. Tickets are $85 for general admission and $115 for VIP, with the event beginning at 6 pm.
Sunday, March 1
Rodeo BBQ & Brews
Held at The Pit Room in Memorial, this fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Houston includes a smoked prime rib dinner, beers from Saint Arnold, dessert from Cosmic Ice Cream, and music by J.B. Barnett. A limited number of tickets are available for $100 per person. The fun starts at 4:30 pm.