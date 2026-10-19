say bye to barbacana
Ambitious Houston fine dining restaurant to shutter after only 2 years
One of Houston’s most ambitious, chef-driven restaurants will soon serve its final meal. Barbacana will close after service on October 24, chef-owner Christian Hernandez announced on Instagram.
In the lengthy post, Hernandez reflects on the two years that he led the downtown restaurant devoted to his expansive vision of modern Houston cuisine. Calling him time at Barbacana the “experience of a lifetime,” the chef continues:
“Ideas, insights, and theories will be passed around regarding our closing and that of dozens of other restaurants that get logged and diligently listed every month here. We can rest easy knowing that our dreams are not what held us back, but instead what maintained us,” Hernandez writes. “Many will find targets for the blame: the economy, industry politics, even street parking. Instead, I’ve found it more worthwhile to remember the creativity and personalities that shaped this place and the genuine elation and sense of discovery our guests allowed themselves to experience in our space.”
First announced in May 2024, Hernandez opened Barbacana in December of that year. He brought an impressive resume to the project, including time at New York City’s Contra when it earned a Michelin star and as the opening chef de cuisine for Houston fine dining restaurant March. Contra chefs Fabián von Hauske-Valtierra and Jeremiah Stone came to Houston for a pop-up last year.
Describing itself as a “Houston-inspired casual fine dining restaurant,” the menu incorporated a diverse set of influences, with everything from bluefin tuna crudo and a buttered onion tart standing alongside dry-aged duck breast with pistachio dukka and Mexican-inspired snapper Zarandeado. The restaurant further showcased its ambition by being open for both lunch and dinner and offering both an a la carte menu and a tasting menu.
The restaurant earned local acclaim, including a two star review from Houston Chronicle critic Bao Ong and two prizes in the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards: Best New Restaurant and the Pastry Program of the Year. Although Hernandez has experience at Michelin-starred restaurants, Barbacana did not earn a spot in the 2026 Texas Guide.
While this chapter is closing, Hernandez appears to be committed to Houston. “Watch out for the next spot,” he concludes.