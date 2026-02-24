giddy up
Fertitta family reveals first details for pop-up steakhouse at RodeoHouston
Houston-based hospitality juggernaut Fertitta Entertainment’s plans for a pop-up restaurant at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo have taken shape. Opening this Monday, March 2, the 1932 Cattleman’s Club aims to be a family-friendly, upscale restaurant in the middle of the Rodeo grounds.
Located just outside NRG Stadium’s East Entrance, the 1932 Cattleman’s Club takes its inspiration from upscale ranches and classic dancehalls. Design details include worn leather, ironwork accents, vintage rodeo memorabilia, and Western art. Diners can belly up to the half-round bar. Wagon wheel chandeliers illuminate the dining room.
The steakhouse-style menu starts with a range of domestic wagyu, including a 40-ounce tomahawk ribeye from Houston’s R-C Ranch, a wagyu prime rib, and a bone-in New York strip from HeartBrand Beef in Harwood, TX. Starters includes maple-glazed quail, crab and lobster rolls, hamachi crudo, and tuna poke. Pair them with cocktails, beer, or wine.
A separate quick service menu offers grab-and-go items such as wagyu-on-a-stick, lobster rolls, a “Midnight Cowboy” dog, smoked brisket nachos, and a loaded baked potato. Kids may opt for a burger, chicken tenders, hot dog, mac and cheese, or fried shrimp bites.
“We are excited to introduce fresh, new dining options to the Rodeo,” COO Scott Marshall said in a statement. “We wanted to honor Texas ranching traditions while pushing ourselves creatively — bold flavors, premium ingredients, and dishes that feel both nostalgic and exciting. It’s refined and designed to match the energy of the rodeo itself.”
The space is large enough to include three private dining rooms:
- The Heritage Room, a 24-person room with an 18-foot, red oak table and vintage photographs
- The Front Porch, a semi-private outdoor area with room for 68 people
- Oak Room VIP Lounge, a 32-person room with a private bar that’s named for the private club at The Post Oak Hotel.
In addition to selling food, the 1932 Cattleman’s Club will offer a range of merchandise and memorabilia, including clothing, gifts, and accessories from brands such as Lucchese, Stephen Wilson, and Elizabeth Cole. They include candles, jewelry, a t-shirt, and a Stanley mug.
The 1932 Cattleman’s Club will be open daily from March 2-22. Hours are 3 pm-12 am, Monday – Friday, and 11 am-12 am Saturday and Sunday. During spring break, March 9-12, the restaurant will open at 11 am. Reservations are available via the restaurant's website.
“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is part of the fabric of this city, and opening 1932 Cattleman’s Club here — in our hometown — is incredibly special for our entire team,” said Patrick Fertitta, director of Fertitta Entertainment. “This concept is a true tribute to the Rodeo’s history, Texas hospitality, and the legacy that began in 1932. We’re proud to bring something entirely new to the Rodeo while honoring the traditions that make it so meaningful to Houston.”