12 bountiful brunches in Houston to recharge on New Year's Day

Those who choose to party on New Year's Eve will inevitably need sustenance to mitigate the effects of the previous night's excesses. Thankfully, restaurants all over Houston are ready to serve with black eyed peas and plenty of hair of the dog.

This list may not be comprehensive, but it does cover a range of cuisines and price points. Consider it a humble attempt to help Houstonians get the year started off right.

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations. Known for its lively brunch that features a live DJ and decadent fare like Fruity Pebbles French Toast, a burger with a doughnut bun, and chicken fried steak, Bosscat will help ease hangovers with its Wake Up Call cocktail of vodka, black coffee liqueur, and Irish cream.

Dog Haus. Both locations of the hot dog-oriented chain restaurant will offer a special Hangover Burger special on New Year’s Day. Get the burger, topped with bacon, chili, cheese, and a fried egg, and a 16-ounce can of Pabst Blue Ribbon for just $5.99.

Hugo’s. The restaurant’s signature Vuelve a la Vida (return to life) brunch features a tempting array of Mexican-inspired dishes for $24 per adult and $15 per children, which leaves plenty of money for a cocktail or two. Live music by Viento provides a festive atmosphere. Reservations highly recommended.

Hungry’s. Both locations of this local brunch favorite will feature mimosa flights and spiked lattes that pair well with dishes such as Crab Cakes Egg Benedict, Croissant French Toast, Tex-Mex Omelet, and more. Children and Vegan specialties. Bring the kids along for the fun and let them enjoy chocolate chip mini waffles, a breakfast sandwich and more. Brunch is offered from 9AM to 3PM.

Hungry Like The Wolf. The ‘80s diner will serve breakfast and mimosas from 10 am - 6 pm. Try the “Purple Rain” waffles made with blueberries and a vanilla bean glaze or the Texican omelet.

Maize. The newly opened restaurant on Memorial Drive will serve an a la carte brunch featuring dishes such as pozle, shrimp empanadas, huevos divorciados. Reservations recommended.

Monkey's Tail. The former CultureMap Tastemaker Awards Bar of the Year winner will be closed on New Year’s Eve, but that just means more fun on New Year’s Day. Look for $15 mimosa carafes, $11 carajillo martinis and dishes such as sopes (topped with eggs, beans, chorizo, avocado, and gravy) and chicken and waffles. In addition, DJ FXBox will spin from 11 am to 3 pm.

The Original Ninfa’s. Both locations of the Tex-Mex staple will offer red chile pork posole alongside their traditional brunch offerings.

Rainbow Lodge. The venerable Houston restaurant will serve brunch on New Year’s Day from 10:30 am to 3 pm. Look for a Gulf Coast-inspired menu featuring dishes such as lobster and avocado wedge salad, fried Texas quail bites, and braised bison short rib Benedict along with traditional favorites like duck gumbo and black eyed peas.

Revelry on Richmond. Watch all the New Year’s Day college football bowl games at this sports bar while enjoying a $5 build-your-own Bloody Mary bar and its menu of elevated bar food.

Traveler’s Table. Fresh off an appearance on Diners, Drives-Ins and Dives, the eclectic Montrose restaurant will serve brunch from 10 am to 2:30 pm. Feast on dishes such as crab samosas, custard lava French toast, and shrimp and grits — all of which can be paired with the extensive selection of cocktails.

Weights + Measures. Also recently features on "Triple D," the Midtown favorite welcomes 2022 with its popular Disco Brunch. After all, champagne tastes better when sipped under a mirror ball. Costumes and reservations are both strongly encouraged.