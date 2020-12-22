10 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings, closings, and a new brewpub in Montrose

Editor’s note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at all the latest news to know.

Openings, closings, and coming attractions

Tres Tacos celebrated its grand opening on December 17. Located in Montrose at 212 Westheimer Rd, the restaurant, a sister concept to downtown’s La Fisheria, blends Middle Eastern and Mexican flavors to create dishes such as hummus with chipotle and pico de gallo, lamb kebab tacos, and baklava. More traditional Mexican fillings include birria, Baja-style fried fish, and carne asada; they’re available in both tacos and machetes, a griddled, extra-large format. A full list of cocktails, beer, and cider are also available.

Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill recently opened in Balmoral, a 750-acre community in Humble that features a two-acre crystal-clear lagoon; it is touted as the first restaurant with a view of the amenity. The menu focuses on a wide selection of familiar fare that ranges from smothered pork chops to chicken fried steak and blackened redfish with tomatillo salsa. Cocktails, wine, and beer are also be available.

Mala Sichuan has opened its fourth Houston-area location in Sugar Land. Located in the Jusgo Supermarket shopping center at 3412 Highway 6, the restaurant serves the same award-winning Sichuan fare that has made Mala a Houston institution. Like its three siblings in Chinatown, Montrose, and Katy, the new Mala will be open on Christmas Day.

Houston’s newest Tiff’s Treats has opened in Cy-Fair in the Cypress Crossing shopping center (13126 FM 1960). Known for delivering warm cookies in a range of classic flavors, the bakery will celebrate its grand opening on January 9 with a fundraiser for Lily’s Toy Box, a local non-profit that provides toys and books to children. Tickets for the grand opening cost $10 and come with a dozen cookies, a $5 gift card, and the chance to win a $100 gift card.

Click Virtual Food Hall has added yet another concept to its ever-expanding roster. Fair Game serves smoked, one-and-a-half pound turkey legs that can be topped with ingredients such as mac and cheese, tikka masala sauce, and Central Texas-style barbecue sauce. Like all of its Click’s other concepts, it’s available for take out or delivery within seven miles of its location near Washington Avenue and Durham Drive.

Texadelphia closed its location in Vintage Park on December 7, the restaurant announced on Facebook. Fans can satisfy their cravings from The Texican, Founder’s Favorite, and other signature items at the Texadelphia locations in Katy, Galveston, and Memorial.

The Toasted Yolk will open its 15th Houston-area location in League City on Monday, December 28 (2535 Gulf Freeway South). To celebrate the grand opening, the breakfast and lunch cafe will offer free churro donuts and $3 mimosas. Known for its classic American menu, The Toasted Yolk serves dishes such as Benedicts, salads, sandwiches, and pancakes.

The Nash will open in downtown Houston in mid-January. Located in The Star apartment building, the restaurant will feature a floor to ceiling bar, an open kitchen, and a dog-friendly patio. Owners Dora and Alvin Murgai turned to consultant Omar Pereney to create a menu of classic American fare that ranges from pizzas and salads to pastas and steaks. Although Pereney will not be a daily presence in the kitchen, he has trained the cooks who will execute the menu.

The former Good Dog space in Montrose won’t stay empty for long. Southern Yankee Craft House, a brewpub concept from the owners of Houston’s Southern Yankee Brewing Company, will open in the location this spring, Houstonia reports. The restaurant will expand on the wood-fired pizzas and wings served from the brewery’s food truck with sandwiches and salads, plus cocktails and plenty of Southern Yankee brews.

Other news and notes

Riel has named Peter Nguyen as its new executive sous chef. The chef comes to Houston from Boston where he worked for James Beard Award winners Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette at Little Donkey, a tapas restaurant in Cambridge. Expect more Italian and East Coast-inspired dishes on the menu as Nguyen settles in to his new role.