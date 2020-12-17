Houston restaurateur Ben Berg conjures up 3 new Galleria-area ghost kitchens

Three of Berg Hospitality's concepts are joining the ghost kitchen trend. Beginning Monday, December 21, diners will be able to order B.B. Lemon, the Butcher Shop at B&B Butchers, and B.B. Italia from the Fair Food Co., a facility near the Galleria (5832 Fairdale Ln.), a representative tells CultureMap.

Diners will have the option of ordering their food for delivery via major third-party apps or directly from Berg Hospitality's website. Third-party delivery will be restricted to three miles (or 15 minutes from the facility), while orders placed through the company's website have a 5-mile delivery radius. Pickup will also be available.

For residents of neighborhoods like Briargrove, Tanglewood, and Afton Oaks, the facility will provide access to dishes from Berg Hospitality concepts without the hassle of driving to Washington Avenue or the Energy Corridor.

Both the B.B. Italia and B.B. Lemon menus feature all of each restaurant's most popular dishes. For example, B.B. Lemon will serve its blue crab beignets, hog wings, New York-style cheeseburger, and signature lobster roll. B.B. Italia will offer an extensive selection of pizzas, pastas, salads, and Italian-American entrees like chicken parmigiana and veal picatta.

The Butcher Shop menu will feature raw ingredients such as dry-aged USDA Prime steaks, both American and Japanese wagyu, burgers, hot dogs, and more.

All three concepts will open at 10 am daily.

The trend towards ghost kitchens has been accelerating due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prominent Houston restaurants such as Riel have launched sister concepts out of their kitchen, while another, Phat Eatery, has opened a satellite location in a ghost kitchen facility in Third Ward. By focusing on delivery and to-go, restaurants can expand their reach at a much lower cost than opening a full-service restaurant.