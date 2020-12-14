No matter the time of year, weekends in Texas are for brunching. With its massive covered patio and huge interior, plus plenty of social distancing and safety protocols, Pour Behavior should be your No. 1 brunch destination.

Served every Saturday and Sunday from 11 am-4 pm, the brunch menu is as fun as the restaurant itself. Get right down to business with a mimosa or mojito tower, regularly priced at $89 but it's only $60 to quench the thirst of four or more guests.

Then start things off with a jumbo cinnamon roll, baked fresh each morning and dripping with scratch-made icing. Keep feeding that sweet tooth with The Best Damn Pancakes, topped with plump blueberries and bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup and served with a side of crisp bacon.

Three different kinds of omelettes utilize cage-free eggs and premium ingredients like Grafton Cheddar, caramelized shallots, and cremini mushrooms, and they're all served with a heaping helping of potato-leek hash browns. The PB Slam is a hearty traditional plate of two eggs cooked your way, bacon, sausage, hash browns, and sourdough toast.

If you're seeking something on the healthier side, try the steel-cut oats and fresh berries or the avocado toast with Spanish chorizo and queso fresco.

Ready to really indulge? Then it's time for Nashville hot chicken biscuits or breakfast tacos, a pair of house-made tortillas bursting with eggs, potatoes, Cheddar, roasted tomato salsa, and avocado tomatillo salsa. It is the weekend, after all.

And good news for vegans: Pour Behavior recently added three vegan pizzas to the menu, available all day, every day.

The margherita pie lays sliced Roma tomatoes and basil over vegan feta and mozzarella, while the roasted garlic, Parmesan and spinach offers savory slices for garlic-lovers. The meatless meat-lovers combines vegan bacon, seasoned Beyond Meat beef, and Beyond Meat Italian sausage with vegan mozzarella.

If you're feeling a little stuffed by the end, just kick back and enjoy tunes by the house DJ — and maybe order another mojito tower or one of Pour Behavior's delicious craft cocktails.

---

Pour Behavior is located in Midtown at 2211 Travis St., and its toll-free phone number is 833-O-BEHAVE.