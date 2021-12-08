Whether you're looking for a unique gift for your foodie friends or aiming to serve healthy during the holidays, Blue Circle Foods has you covered.

The sustainable seafood company created by a James Beard award-winning chef, a restaurateur, and an organic industry leader offers ready-to-cook, individual portions that are frozen at the source to maintain peak freshness and flavor.

All varieties of seafood are sustainably sourced or raised and fully traceable from shore to shop, ensuring transparency from end to end.

Blue Circle Food's salmon is responsibly raised in pristine, Norwegian Arctic waters and farmed in deep-water pens that contain 98 percent water and 2 percent fish — each 30,000-square-foot pen is nearly the size of the White House.

The company uses natural solutions to keep its salmon and shrimp healthy and free of parasites without harmful chemicals. And antibiotics, hormones, or synthetic colorants? Don't even think about it.

Blue Circle Foods' cutting-edge feed contains sustainable ingredients like microalgae, recycled trimmings, and cleaned fish oil. It takes less than one pound of food to create one pound of fish, making this the most efficient feed on the market. The end result is cleaner, more nutritious salmon.

Loaded with brain-boosting omega-3s and free from any additives or antibiotics, the sustainable Atlantic salmon is a wonderfully delicious, feel good fish. With a robust flavor and firm texture, it's perfect grilled, baked, or poached, and is gluten-free and kosher certified.



Explore Blue Circle Food's array of seafood options, and find out where you can buy its products locally, here.