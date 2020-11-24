7 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings, closings, and 'dang' hot chicken

Editor’s note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at all the latest news to know.

Downtown bar Public Services Wine & Whisky has permanently closed, according to an Instagram post by sommelier and partner Justin Vann. Opened in 2014, Public Services united Vann with chef Justin Yu (Theodore Rex) in an elegant space devoted to high quality service, a diverse selection of wine, and Yu’s craveable bar snacks. We’ll remember the bar for its signature take on the boilermaker — a glass of Sherry paired with a Sherry-finished whisky — as well as events like its balloon drop on New Year’s Eve.

Vann has accepted a new job at Nancy’s Hustle, where he’s reunited with co-owner Sean Jensen. He will continue to serve as the wine buyer for Theodore Rex, while general manager Terry Williams has taken over the wine program at both Squable and Better Luck Tomorrow.

Global burger juggernaut Shake Shack opened its fifth Houston-area restaurant at The Woodlands Mall on November 19. Judging by social media, Woodlanders (Woodlandians?) are lining up with an enthusiasm for Shack Burgers, hot dogs, and concretes not seen since the first Bayou City outpost opened in 2016. Pro tip: shorten the wait by using the restaurant’s app to order in advance.

Common Bond has opened its downtown location as a lunch-only pop-up. Located in the Bank of America Tower at 800 Capitol St., the cafe will offer a grab-and-go selection of sweet and savory items such as croissants, a tomato and burrata sandwich, Texas chili, and, of course, freshly baked pastries.

Eventually, the location will become a full service bistro and bakery similar to the one that opened this July in Spring. For now, the restaurant is open Monday - Friday from 7 am - 2 pm.

Dog Haus, a chain the serves all-beef hot dogs, sausages, Black Angus beef burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, and more, has made its Houston debut in the Copperfield area (8422 Hwy. 6 N.). The restaurant also features plenty of high definition TVs and 24 beers on tap. Dog Haus opens daily at 11 am.

Wholesome Pies and Wholesome Kitchen have closed in Generation Park. Real estate development firm McCord will open new concepts in their spaces under the banner of GP Productions, the hospitality company it founded to open more restaurants in the 4,200-acre mixed use development near Lake Houston. Former Bernie’s Burger Bus chef and founder Justin Turner will lead the development of the new restaurants in his role as GP Productions’ director of culinary hospitality.

Austin-based hot chicken restaurant Tumble 22 will open its first Houston-area location in Vintage Park in early December. Located at 10723 Louetta Rd., the restaurant will serve chicken in tenders, bites, sandwiches, and bone-in at five different spice levels: wimpy, hot, mo’ hot, dang hot, and cluckin’ hot. Those who can’t take the heat have flavor options like sweet chili yogurt and cilantro mint. Cool things off with a margarita or draft beer.

The Halal Guys will open a new Houston-area location in downtown’s 609 Main St., franchisee Masroor Fatany tells CultureMap. Slated to open in early 2021, the restaurant will be one of America’s largest Halal Guys locations and will feature an updated interior with new graphics.

“We’re getting good reception from the people who live and are working downtown,” Fatany says. “I think we’ll be competitive.”