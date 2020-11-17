Melty grilled cheese food truck opens first restaurant on Washington Avenue

One of Houston's smash hit food trucks will open its first brick and mortar in Rice Military. Twisted Grilled Cheese will open in the former Coco's Crepes space at 5555 Washington Ave. this Saturday, November 22.

Although it only opened in 2019, Twisted has developed a devoted following that includes a whopping 60,000-plus followers on Instagram. The new restaurant joins two trucks, one that can be found at the Galleria Food Truck Park and another in Katy.

Since it's so easy to make a good grilled cheese sandwich at home, serving one to paying customers can be tricky for restaurants. Twisted ups the games with multiple cheese blends and fillings that include Philly cheesesteak, smoked beef brisket, and Buffalo chicken. The brick and mortar restaurant raises the game even higher with three new additions — Avocado BLT+E, taragon lobster, and smoked salmon — as well as gluten-free bread.

Opening a restaurant allows Twisted to sell cocktails for the first time. Look for riffs on classics such as the "Sassy Old Fashioned" and the "Creamsicle Martini," as well as a couple of boozy milkshakes.

Other new options include loaded french fries topped with either brisket or halal steak and sweet potato fries. New dessert options include double chocolate chip cookies, cheesecake doughnut holes, and a peanut butter cup milkshake.

Founded by entrepreneur Ahmad Fobbs, local attorney Erinne Willrich and landscape designer Paige Palmer manage the restaurant's day-to-day operations. In a release, the group expressed excitement about taking this next step in Twisted's growth.

“We love coming up with new ways to make comfort food for foodies,” Willrich said. “We are so grateful for the support that has encouraged and enabled us to open our first brick and mortar, and we can’t wait to introduce even more people to the perfect grilled cheese sandwich.”

To handle the design, Twisted turned to Gin Design Group (Eunice, Ginger Kale). Custom, triangular ceramic tiles are a focal point of the design for both the 2,300-square-foot interior and the 800-square-foot patio.

"For this concept, we drew inspiration from the design details of the notorious British nightclub The Hacienda Manchester: colors that scream, patterns that blur your vision and surreal touches that elicit double-takes to create a space that reinforces the unexpected nature of the Twisted brand,” added Gin Braverman, founder and creative director of Gin Design Group.