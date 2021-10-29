Atlanta-based pan-Asian restaurant woks into Washington Corridor next year

An Atlanta-based pan-Asian restaurant is coming to the Washington Corridor next year. Tin Drum Asian Kitchen will open its first Houston location at The Vic at The Interpose mixed-use development (1111 Shepherd Dr.).

Founded by Hong Kong native Steven Chan, the restaurant takes its name from stories of a tin drummer that it describes as "part newscaster and part wake-up caller," who would inspire people to gather at a local cafe. Its menu consists of familiar dishes from continental Asia that includes Chinese, Sichuan, Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese, Indian, and Korean cuisines, some of which utilize recipes developed by Chan's wife Sylvia.

Meals at the fast casual restaurant could begin with tempura cauliflower, chicken lettuce wraps, or crab and cheese rolls. Bowl-style entrees include pad thai, Singapore curry chow mein, and Thai basil fried rice. Tin Drum also serves ramen, salads, and fried chicken sandwiches.

Diners can pair their meals with Asian-inspired sips such as boba tea and Vietnamese coffee. A grab-and-go "mini mart" offers a range of snacks, candy, and sauces from different Asian countries.

Located one block north of Washington Avenue, the restaurant will seat approximately 50 people inside with more room on an outdoor patio. It will join 10 existing locations in the Atlanta area.

“As a longtime admirer of Houston, it’s a privilege to bring Tin Drum to this world-class city," Chan said in a statement. “The food scene here is authentic and genuine. The people are fantastic and inclusive of all walks of life and cuisines. Our Houston partners Shairoz and Avez Maredia first experienced Tin Drum as college students in Atlanta and are very excited to share the food with their friends and family.”