The bubbly story of Shady Acres' charming beer + wine shop, plus Katy's top BBQ joint

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Dodie Wilson and Rebecca Masson join CultureMap food editor to discuss Dodie's Beer + Wine Shop. Located next to Masson's popular Fluff Bake Bar, the mother-daughter duo teamed up to give Shady Acres a new option to buy wine, sake, craft beer, and more.

With approximately 350-square-feet of space and just over 100 different bottles in its inventory, Wilson chose the selection at Dodie's deliberately. She settled on family-owned wineries and wines made by women. Although she doesn't have a lot of experience in the wine world, she knows what she likes.

"We discovered mom has an excellent palate," Masson says. "She's really got good taste buds for what's good. The ones that are flying off the shelf are her favorites, because they taste good."

The conversation continues with a discussion about future plans for Dodie's, such as adding cheese and charcuterie selections sourced from Houston Dairymaids and adding tasting events. Masson also provides an update on Fluff, including her recent pop-up with Top Chef star Gail Simmons and how the bakery is doing in its neighborhood.

Prior to the interview, Sandler and co-host Matt Harris discuss the news of the week. Their topics include: barbecue restaurant Burro & Bull's plans to open a new location in Cypress; chefs Billy Kin and Brandon Silva teaming up to open a dual concept Japanese restaurant in The Heights; and Better Luck Tomorrow's two new hires.

In the restaurants of the week segment, the two hosts share their recent experience at the collaboration dinner held by Japanese-inspired Neo and Baso, a Spanish-inspired restaurant opening next year in The Heights. They also discuss their recent meal at Brett's Barbecue Shop, the Katy restaurant that Texas Monthly included on its list of the state's 50 best barbecue joints.

