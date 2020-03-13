Beloved Montrose hotel reveals new details on dramatic transformation

Since the announcement of its massive renovation in 2016, locals have been keenly following the transformation of Houston’s beloved La Colombe d’Or Hotel. Recently, owners Steve Zimmerman and his sons, Dan and Mark Zimmerman, along with development partner, Hines, revealed new details of the hotel’s updates.



La Colombe d’Or Hotel’s footprint will grow to a total of 32 hotel rooms across the mansion, tower, and garden bungalows. This comes in addition to the 34-story development, The Residences at La Colombe d’Or, previously announced by Hines and the Zimmermans.



Here are the changes coming to the La Colombe d’Or’s key attractions.



The mansion

The 1920s mansion is classified as a historical landmark and is undergoing a full renovation, including plumbing, mechanical and electrical. International design firm, Rottet Studio, is leading the design refreshment that will add “drama and depth,” according to a press release.



This means updates to the expanded bar and restaurant and restoration of the original parquet flooring and woodwork, windows, and green glazed Ludowici roof tile. Mansion suites will receive all new soft-good materials, lighting, bathrooms, and personalized cooling and heating systems. The first floor of the mansion and the existing La Colombe d’Or Hotel will serve as the reception point for the overall hotel experience and will feature a reception living room, a coffee and libations bar, and a full-service restaurant.



The tower

With architecture by Muniz + Albin and interiors by Rottet Studio, the design is meant to create the feel of a modern and open pavilion. This modern expansion of the hotel contrasts the historic mansion to “amplify the beauty inherent in each architectural era,” per a release. Each room ranges from 483 to 910 square feet and features a bedroom, bathroom, and a seating area in a suite setup.



The garden bungalows

A collection of nine suites, designed by Gin Group, are grouped around a courtyard and accessed via a walkway from the new tower. Textured walls of bone-white chiseled stone, artisan wallcoverings, and antique tiles serve as a backdrop to the lush custom furnishings, designer lighting, and an art collection. The flats range from 840 to 1540 square feet and feature 1 or 2 bedrooms and baths, each with a full kitchen, and living room. Each boasts a private patio, balcony, or interior courtyard access.



Hotel guests will have access to a variety of amenities shared between the hotel and residences: multiple gardens, a private park, a state-of-the-art fitness facility and pool with downtown views, a full-service restaurant and bar, in-room dining, and a gallery with rotating art exhibits.

“La Colombe d’Or Hotel has served as a unique hospitality experience for guests traveling to the city of Houston and locals seeking an elevated dining ambiance for four decades,” said Dan Zimmerman, president of NewForm Real Estate, in a statement. “The renovations and additions gracefully merge the history and grandeur of the mansion while modernizing the overall aesthetic. We are passionate about evoking the essence of Montrose and the Museum District while also exceeding the evolving tastes and expectations of our guests.”