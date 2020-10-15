These are the 8 best food and drink events in Houston this weekend

This weekend's roster of food events provides diners with the opportunity to drink wine with a famous actor, eat po'boys on a patio, and participate in a nationwide fundraiser for the restaurant industry. Or just go to Fulshear to try what's supposed to be life-changing pimento cheese — really.

On to the events:

Thursday, October 15

Pursued by Bear wine dinner at Avondale Food & Wine

Join winemaker and actor Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks, Sex & the City) for a Zoom tasting of four of his vintages from the Columbia Valley — as well as what will undoubtedly be a lively Q&A about his life and career. Purchase a tasting for $45, add a four-course dinner from Avondale for an additional $55. Signed bottles are also available for purchase. Email info@avondalewine.com for more info, 7 pm.

After Dark at UB Preserv

The restaurant that continues Chris Shepherd’s mission to tell the story of Houston food wants to give people a place to sate their late-night hunger. Beginning this week, the restaurant will stay open until 1 am on Thursdays with a special food and drink menu that includes Korean fried ribs, al pastor mushroom quesadilla, smoked McRib buns, and more.

Friday, October 16

Peace Maker Po-Boy Pop-Up at Natachee's Supper 'n' Punch

Chefs Graham Laborde and Chris Roy have reunited to serve the celebrated Peacemaker Po’boy from the late, great Bernadine’s. They’ll have a few other specials, including oysters, gumbo, and a Tasso ham and pimento cheese po’boy, alongside cocktails created by Johnny’s Gold Bricks. Pre-order for to-go pickup between 4 and 6 pm or dine-in from 6 - 10 pm.

First Anniversary Celebration at Traveler’s Table

The eclectic Montrose restaurant will celebrate the occasion with $1 glasses of sparkling wine at Dinner (valid Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and $1 mimosas at Brunch (valid Saturday and Sunday). Limit 1 glass per customer.

First Anniversary at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

The California-based sandwich shop will celebrate one year in Houston with free sandwiches and T-shirts for the first 50 customers, and four of the restaurant’s most popular sandwiches will be $6 each: Menage a Trois, Matt Cain, Meatless Mike, and Sometimes I’m a Vegetarian. Founder Ike Shehadeh and local franchisee Mark Appel will be on hand to greet diners.

Saturday, October 17

Virtual Wine Dinner at Backstreet Cafe

Sommelier Sean Beck will be joined by Hendrick's ambassador Mattias Horseman for a discussion of sparkling cocktails. Then, winemaker Jason Lett of Oregon’s Eyrie Vineyards will share his Rioja. A four-course dinner and tasting kit for two costs $139 and can be picked up at Backstreet Saturday afternoon. Dinner starts at 7:30. Order online.

Sunday, October 18

Pitmaster Party at Dozier’s Barbeque

Head out to Fulshear where pitmaster Jim Buchanan will welcome specials guests Blake Stoker (Blake’s BBQ in Martin, TN), Bryan Bingham (Bodacious on Mobberly in Longview, Texas), and photographer Robert Jacob Lerma for a special collaboration that includes pumpkin spice beef rib burnt ends. Pre-order the full menu for $30; Dozier’s will also have its regular menu of Central Texas-style ‘cue available, 11 am - 4 pm.

James Beard Foundation Taste America Series at Lucille’s

The Southern-inspired, Museum District restaurant will be Houston’s representative in this nationwide event that celebrates local independent restaurants and supports efforts to rebuild a more sustainable and equitable industry. Chef-owner Chris Williams’ three-course menu includes Gumbo Z’Herbs, Roasted Cornish Hen with sweet peas and rice grits, and croissant bread pudding, plus wine and whiskey pairings. Meals cost $150 and can be picked up at Lucille’s Sunday afternoon before the event starts at 7 pm.