Cheer on your Houston Astros with these grand slam food and drink specials

Let’s just take a moment to appreciate the Houston Astros success so far this postseason. A team that began the playoffs as a 22:1 underdog now stands four wins away from making back-to-back World Series appearances.

It has achieved this success without the starter that won last's year Cy Young Award, the closer who saved 38 games in 2019, or the reigning American League Rookie of the Year. After limping into the playoffs with a below .500 winning percentage, the Astros have been breathing orange fire — using timely hitting (welcome back, Jose Altuve) and young pitching to triumph over the Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics.

Even though fans can’t attend the games in person, now’s the time to root, root, root for the home team. Houston’s bars and restaurants have a number of specials designed to lift people’s spirits.

The Bagel Shop Bakery

The Meyerland institution is serving blue and orange Astros-themed bagels throughout the playoff run.

Biggio's

The Vegas-style sports bar in the Marriott Marquis hotel offers $10 Jim Beam highballs during Astros games plus happy hour from 3-6 pm daily.

Brasserie du Parc

The French restaurant near Discovery Green has two options for Astros fans. Get either an 8-ounce cheeseburger or a crepe-wrapped lamb sausage with fries and a beer (or glass of wine) for just $10.

Bobcat Teddy's

The Heights ice house will feature $15 domestic beer buckets and $20 craft beer buckets for all of the ALCS games.

The Burger Joint

Diners receive a free milkshake for every Astros home run. The coupon may be redeemed immediately or used on a future visit.

Cactus Cove

The Creek Group’s Timbergrove bar offers $18 buckets, $3 pints, and their signature Hempstead Nachos during Astros games. In addition, they’ll be holding raffle drawings throughout the game; prizes include Astros swag, Creek Group gift cards, and free appetizers

East End Backyard

Brian Ching's new patio bar in the East End is taking $1 off Crawford Bock, Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzers, and Michelob Ultra during all Astros games. Just opened last week, East End Backyard has installed a giant 10-foot by 16-foot outdoor LED wall for watching the games.

Eighteen36

Head to this bar and restaurant in Upper Kirby for specials that include $10 bottled beer and hot dog meal combination, $12 draft beer + hot dog meal combination ($1 more for Beyond Dog), and $15 beer flights (three craft beer pints of choice, ordered one at a time).

The Flying Saucer

Downtown’s craft beer destination will feature $4 drafts on Monday, October 12, as well as $6 Makers Mark Old Fashioneds during all Astros games. In addition, the establishment is holding a raffle to win pinatas of two legendary Astros antagonists: Mike Fiers, the former Astros pitchers who revealed the team’s sign stealing procedures, and Jomboy, the passionate Yankees fan who has tweeted extensively about the Astros sign stealing. A portion of proceeds from the raffle will benefit local non-profit Kids Meals Houston.

Hay Merchant

Chris Shepherd’s craft beer and comfort food restaurant is usually closed on Mondays, but it will be open starting at 2 pm for today’s game with a special menu that includes loaded pulled pork “totchos,” Korean fried corn dogs, soft shell crab po’boys as well as signature items such as chicken wings and the Cease and Desist Burger.

Jax Grill

This burger-centric restaurant will feature $2 beers and $2 margaritas during all of the Astros games. The recently-opened Katy location offers 11 flat-screen TVs in its bar area.

Johnny’s Gold Brick

Recently reopened as a restaurant per TABC guidelines, the Heights cocktail favorite will sell $1 chili dogs during all Astros playoff games.

Monkey’s Tail

The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards 2020 Bar of the Year will open early for Astros games. On Monday, October 12, it will be 3 pm with a steak night special that runs all afternoon and evening.

Onion Creek

The Heights patio bar has specials that include: $4 cans of Houston craft beers; $8 Oktoberfest Bratwurst Dog; and a $10 Bavarian plate that comes with two soft pretzels, a grilled bratwurst, and sides of cheese sauce and beer mustard.

Revelry on Richmond

This Montrose sports bar will feature $5 Houston draft beers and Orange Crush shots for Astros fans to sip while watching the game on more than 30 TVs.

State Fare

Get happy hour pricing on food and drinks at this Texas comfort food restaurant with locations in Memorial and Sugar Land. Deals include select cocktails and wines by-the-glass for $6, select beers for $5, and a selection of bar bites priced $5-7.

Sticky's Chicken

Feed a crowd with buy one get one half-off wing trays, chicken over rice trays, and karaage over rice trays. See website for available flavors and prices.

Tacos A Go Go

The popular Tex-Mex taqueria is featuring $3 Astros Orange Margarita with Blue Curaçao during the playoffs games. Available for dine-in and to-go.

Weights + Measures

This Midtown establishment has created to-go packages that include $5 hot dogs, meatball slides (three for $12), and batched cocktails ($30).