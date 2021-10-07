The scoop on Montrose's craftiest ice cream spot, plus the latest food news

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Kim Kaase and chef Steve Marques join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Craft Creamery. Open since late 2020, the Montrose ice cream shop serves flavors made with natural ingredients.

Marques, who received classic French training in London, brings a chef's discipline to all of Craft Creamery's creations. While the shop serves all the traditional flavors, he's also developed more unusual options like jalapeno cornbread, brisket, and pho. Kaase, who holds the unofficial title of chief tasting officer, brings business acumen from her time as a consultant.

The interview provides Sandler with the opportunity to mix it up with Marques about the decisions he's made in regards to creating flavors, why he doesn't use many inclusions like candy or nuts, and the texture he aims to achieve with each of Craft Creamery's flavors.

"Like a great piece of chocolate, you never have to chew it. The Swiss say all you should have to do is put it on your tongue, because the chocolate does the rest of the work," Marques says. "It allows it to fill your palate the appropriate way. For me, the texture has to be silky. Even in small amounts, it fills your palate, because it's not icy . . . our stuff because of the fat content just coats."

Listen to the whole segment to hear about Craft Creamery's new menu items, plans to expand their retail distribution, and a new collaboration with Crave Cupcakes.

Prior to the interview, Sandler and co-host Mary Clarkson discuss the news of the week. Their topics include: the latest announcement of food vendors coming this fall to Post Houston; Brandon Kerne becoming Houston's newest master sommelier; and the recent opening of Lulu's, an Italian restaurant in River Oaks.

In the restaurant of the week segment, the two hosts share the highs and lows of a meal at Casa Nomad, the Tulum-inspired patio bar that just opened in the M-K-T mixed-use development. Things may not have gone as planned, but Sandler vows to give it another chance.

