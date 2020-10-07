These are the 5 best food and drink events in Houston this weekend

This weekend's list of food events may be tidy, but the quality looks to be excellent. From two of Houston's best chefs putting their spin on fast food favorites to a decadent burger and shake pop-up, the roster truly offers something for every taste.

Thursday, October 8

Thirsty Thursday Virtual Whiskey Dinner at Backstreet Cafe

Sommelier Sean Beck has shifted his usual Whiskey Wednesday to Thursday to accommodate the Vice Presidential debate. This week’s session features flights of both Irish and Japanese whiskies from Beam-Suntory, a choice of entree and dessert from Backstreet, and a Zoom session with whiskey ambassadors Roison Finan and Michael Egan. Reserve a seat ($37) by emailing sean@htownrestaurantgroup.com.

Saturday, October 10

Pastry Pop-Up at Xela Coffee Roasters

Sommelier Justin Vann and chef Carlos Herrera are teaming up a menu of French and Latin-inspired treats that includes canelés, brown butter Madeleines, Salvadorian quesadillas, sourdough conchas, buckwheat sablés. The pop-up starts at 8 am and officially runs until 3 pm, but going early for the best selection is always recommended. These treats will sell out.

JQ’s Tex-Mex BBQ at Politan Row

As CultureMap reported earlier this week, pitmaster Joseph Quellar is bringing his acclaimed birria tacos, tamales, and empanadas to Rice Village. JQ’s has been an underground sensation in the local barbecue community. Now, the rest of Houston gets to find out what the hype’s all about. Noon until sold out.

Burger and Shake Pop-Up at Fat Cat Creamery

Chef Tony Lopez, a recent graduation of the Culinary Institute Lenotre and a veteran Fat Cat employee, will be showing off his savory skills on Saturday. His classic, diner-style cheeseburger features two, 3-ounce patties of grass-fed beef, housemade Sichuan dill pickles, and American cheese. Get the burger and a Fat Cat milkshake for $20 or a kid’s version with a single patty cheeseburger for $15, 12 pm until sold out.

Sunday, October 11

Fast Food Fiesta at Wooster’s Garden

Chefs Ryan Lachaine (Riel) and Brandon Silva (The Kirby Group) are joining forces to celebrate their mutual love of fast food. The menu includes their homages to such iconic dishes as the Big Mac, Arby’s Beef ‘n Cheddar, Panda Express’ Orange Chicken, and the chili cheese dog at James Coney Island, 4 pm - midnight (or sold out).