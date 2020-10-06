These are the 5 best food and drink deals in Houston right now

Everyone likes to save a little money on food and drinks. This quick roundup has details on coffee discounts, free pizza, and an epic milkshake giveaway.

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, the Kolache Shoppe in The Heights (1031 Heights Blvd.) is selling small kolaches for 50-cents. The special takes place Wednesday, October 7 from 6:30 am-12 pm and is limited to two dozen discounted kolaches per party. Flavors include small sausage, small sausage and cheese, and the October special of blueberries and cream.

The Creek Group — a collection of five restaurants that includes Onion Creek, Cedar Creek, Canyon Creek, Cactus Cove, and Piggy’s — is selling cups of coffee for 50 cents in October. Onion Creek is open for breakfast at 7 am daily, while the other establishments serve coffee as part of brunch on the weekends.

To celebrate National Pizza & Pasta Month, Russo’s New York Pizzeria will offer a free medium cheese people to anyone who orders a large specialty pizza through its website. Use the code FREECHZ to collect.

The Burger Joint has brought back its free shakes for home runs promotions for this year’s Astros playoff run. For every Springer dinger, Bregman bomb, or any other Astros home run, everyone currently at either location of The Burger Joint will receive a coupon good for a free milkshake. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the restaurant has created a pink-hued Raspberry Pomegranate shake that will be available throughout October; the Burger Joint will donate $1 per shake sold to Susan G Komen Houston.

Ouisie’s Table’s annual Insatiable Wine Glass promotion has returned for October. Available Sunday-Thursday for $25 with the purchase of a dinner entree, diners will receive an unlimited (within reason) amount of 2-ounce pours from the night’s five selected wines. Specific wines may change from night to night but will include white, red, rosé, and sparking, and two will be considered “high-end.”