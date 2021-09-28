6 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings, big moves, and a Cake Boss ghost kitchen

Editor's note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at all the latest news to know.

Openings

Add Buddy Valastro to the list of celebrities getting into the ghost kitchen business. The Cake Boss star has partnered with Virtual Dining Concepts to launch Buddy V’s Cake Slice. Available for delivery bia its website or third party apps, Buddy V’s serves five different flavors: Confetti, Vanilla Rainbow, Fudge, Red Velvet, and Black and White Fudge — all of which are made at Valastro’s Carlo’s Bakery in New Jersey and shipped across the country for distribution. In Houston’s the slices cost $8.95 each plus taxes and delivery fees.

Healthy-eating concept Bellagreen has added a delivery/to-go only establishment to its roster. Located in the Galleria area at 5018 San Felipe St., the restaurant serves the same diverse menu of salads, sandwiches, tacos, and pastas — many available as either vegan or vegetarian — that have made its dine-in siblings a popular destination.

The Houston area’s seventh Halal Guys will celebrate its grand opening in Katy this Saturday, October 2. Located across the street from Cinco Ranch Junior High School, the restaurant shares the same strip center as the recently opened Layne’s Chicken Fingers, which is also owned by Halal Guys local franchisee Masroor Fatany.

The Halal Guys serves gyro and chicken as either wrap sandwiches or over rice along with baba ghanoush, hummus, baklava, and more. The combination of the tender meat with the restaurant's signature tangy white and spicy red sauces produces an addictive flavor.

Dog Haus Biergarten will celebrate the grand opening of its new location in the Energy Corridor this weekend with giveaways and by donating 15-percent of sales to the Katy Rotary Club. Located at 1096 Enclave Parkway, Houston’s Dog Haus serves hot dogs, sausages, burgers, and fried chicken sandwiches plus plant-based dishes and craft beer. To celebrate the opening, Dog Haus will giveaway free hot dogs for a year to 20 people; see details here to enter the contest.

On the move

After just over six months in business, KP’s Kitchen has plans to relocate to a larger space. Already a hit in the Memorial area for its classic American fare and BYOB policy, KP’s Kitchen will move from its current home in Town & Country to the former Tortoni Ristorante Italiano (8412 Katy Fwy).

The new location will feature a spacious front patio. For the first time, KP’s will sell beer and wine, but BYOB will remain available.

Other news and notes

ReikiNa, the tasting menu concept in CityCentre, has added an a la carte menu to its offerings. Cafe@ReikiNa serves four different sashimi dishes, charcuterie, and some of the dishes chef Thomas Stacy served in the first iteration of his tasting menu such as chicken liver mousse and crab agemono and a Texas wagyu burger with miso onions and fish sauce aioli. Pair them with cocktails created by general manager Keaton Joyner.

While Stacy’s tasting menu, which is served Thursday-Saturday, remains reservation only, walk-in diners are welcome to sample the cafe menu. It is available Thursday-Saturday from 4:30-10 pm.