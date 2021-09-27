Healthy plant-based restaurant serving vegan 'cheesesteaks' and more announces Memorial opening date

Memorial-area diners are only days away from chowing down on seitan "cheesesteaks" and felafel tacos. Heartbeet, a new plant-based restaurant from the owners of Hungry's, officially opens to the public Wednesday, September 29.

Located in the former NextDoor Bar & Lounge space next to Hungry's (14714 Memorial Dr.), Heartbeet expands on the plant-based dishes that have always been part of Hungry's menu. Diners have the option of dishes such as citrus-marinated "ceviche" made with coconut and hearts of palm; "poke" made with roasted beets and Brussels spruots; and gluten-friendly chickpea penne with wild mushrooms.

Brunch options include tofu migas, a banana buckwheat waffle, and a breakfast burrito built around scrambled tofu and black beans. Designed to be family friendly, Heartbeet will offer a kid's menu with dishes such as falafel fingers and mac and cheese made with cashew cheese.

All of that food can be paired with an extensive collection of wines, beer (both craft and macro), and cocktails. Signature sips include a boozy lemonade made with blueberry-infused vodka, beet-infused tequila, and a spicy pineapple margarita.

In addition to a new menu format, Heartbeet will also provide an opportunity for the next generation of Hungry's ownership to assert itself. The company recently promoted Nousha Nowamooz, daughter of chef Sue Nowamooz and co-owner Ashkan Nowamooz, to be vice president of development for Hungry’s Concepts. Nousha, who holds a master's degree in hospitality management from the University of Houston, has been working behind the scenes for Hungry's on menu development and other tasks.

“Overall, we’re expanding on the health and wellness we receive from nature and really capitalizing on feeding your body nutritional food," Nousha Nowamooz said in a statement. "Eat more plants. That’s what we believe.”