Vegan fast-food restaurant with signature ‘chikn’ serves up second Houston location

San Antonio export Project Pollo is expanding its footprint in the Bayou City. Back in June, CultureMap reported the newcomer had turned a Katy Whataburger into its first Houston outpost.

Now, southwest Houston is getting its own Project Pollo, with the chain opening operations at 6705 Fondren Rd., featuring it signature sandwiches, wraps, and nuggets. The new location, one of 14 new restaurants the chain is set to launch, will open September 18.

The brainchild of Lucas Bradbury, one of QSR Magazine's Young Restaurant Leaders to Watch, Project Pollo uses plant-based, vegan products in its menu items, "with the hopes of eventually putting Chick-fil-A out to pasture," according to the press release announcing the Houston expansion.

Bradbury's commitment to sustainability is absolute, reflected not only in his menu items, but also in his commitment to provide a caring environment for its employees, and its dedication to helping the community. The company's press materials note that Pollo donates two additional sandwiches for the sale of every $5.50 People Project Crispy Strip sandwich.

Through this charitable initiative, the company is able to give away a minimum of 1,000 sandwiches on a designated day each quarter to those in need.

The company is banking on the fact that socially minded diners will be on board with that. What they can expect to find at the new Fondren location will be a selection of favorite Project Pollo items, including the Original Project Sandwich and Loaded Papas smothered in Credo Cashew Queso, which is made to order from scratch.

Project Pollo uses a non-GMO soy patty and all-natural spices to create a flavor it says is so real, diners forget they're note eating actual chicken. Diners can choose from in-house dining or drive-thru, along with curbside online ordering. Catering is also available.

Bonus for environmental warriors: Everything from the bags to the containers and cups is compostable, something Bradbury says he feels should be the norm at all restaurants, vegan or not.

“There shouldn’t be a national concept using standard plastic as a choice,” he said in a release announcing the second installment of the restaurant. “At the end of the day, we are 100 percent about saving the planet. Saving animals is a happy byproduct of that."