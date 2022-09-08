Football, hockey, soccer, baseball, basketball — no matter which sport you support, it's way more fun to watch your favorite teams play when you're surrounded by other cheering fans.

But where to head for some cold drinks, hot food, and big sports action? In the spirit of CultureMap's newest signature event, The Tailgate, we're celebrating a season of sports with insider intel on all the ways you can enjoy it. (P.S. Tickets are on sale now).

Though by no means exhaustive, this list highlights sports bars in Houston that are definitely worth your overtime.

Biggio's

Named for Astros hall-of-famer Craig Biggio, the "not your average sports bar" inside the Marriott Marquis Hotel boasts more than 30 screens, including two massive, 30-foot-tall, high-definition screens. An extensive beer list is complemented by popular menu items like the chicken and waffles, loaded nachos, and crispy wings.

Pitch 25 Beer Park

With nearly 100 beers on tap, this 25,000-square-foot venue is Houston's go-to spot for good times — it's also only a 10-minute walk to Minute Maid Park. There's even an indoor soccer pitch, if the mood strikes to get a little sporty in between tacos, jumbo wings, burgers, and loaded fries.

Nick's Place

If it's good enough for the hosts of ESPN 97.5, who love to hang out here, then it's certainly good enough for us. Sports fans can't get enough of the authentic, homemade Italian eats, nor the 40 TVs, free WiFi, daily specials, and loyalty club, which nets you 5 percent off each purchase and $5 just for signing up.

McIntyre's

Looking for something a little more upscale? Hit up either location (Houston Heights or downtown) of this glitzy, indoor-outdoor spot, which combines the practical — three-sided bar, high-def TVs — with the fun — dog-friendly, so many swings! — for a distinct game-watching experience.

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Passionate sports fans run the Houston outpost of this popular chain, which proudly displays the best craft beer wall in the city. Aside from the literal hundreds of different beers to try, there's German-inspired food and plenty of televisions. Don't forget to join the UFO Club and work your way toward entering the Ring of Honor.

Kirby Ice House

"The biggest bar in Texas" spans more than 30,000 square feet at each of its three locations (Upper Kirby, Memorial, and Woodlands), so you're guaranteed a good seat in front of any of the big screens. More than 60 beers on tap sets the tone, and pups are allowed with your pints thanks to the indoor-outdoor setup.

Little Woodrow's

From the Heights to Rice Village, Little Woodrow's is serving cold beverages to sports fans at six locations around town. Consistently boasting every imaginable channel and upwards of 20 TVs, these locations feature plenty of drink specials so you can post up for a full day (or night) of game-watching.

Maple Leaf Pub

Escape the Texas heat and pretend you're in Canada for a few hours at this hockey-focused, neighborhood pub in Midtown. Expect cold beer, hot poutine, on-ice action, and plenty of friendly fans — you can't help but catch the Canadian niceness.

Pour Behavior

Feeling rowdy? Then this is your spot. There are 45 65-inch HD TVs and two gigantic HD video walls, plus DJs keeping the crowd hyped while they enjoy more than 25 craft beers on tap, expertly crafted cocktails, and scratch-made menu items (with lots of vegetarian and vegan-friendly options).

Ducky McShweeney's Irish Pub

Houston's newest Irish pub makes sports fan feels lucky with a delicious brunch menu on the weekends (check out the Shamrockin' Brunch Board for two), happy hour all Sunday long, and an extensive whiskey selection. The Galleria bar of course also features traditional Irish meals like bangers and mash and shepherd's pie, along with, surprisingly, sushi rolls and a shrimp tempura pizza.

CultureMap's The Tailgate is happening October 27 at Silver Street Studios. Head here to buy Early Bird tickets while they last.