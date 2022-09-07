Inventive and upscale Texas taco restaurant delivers signature WTF faves and boozy beverages to Memorial

A Dallas-based chain known for its gourmet tacos is coming to Memorial. Velvet Taco will open its seventh Houston-area location on October 3.

For those unfamiliar, Velvet Taco serves an eclectic menu in a lively, fast-casual environment. Instead of limiting itself to traditional Mexican-inspired fillings, the menu offers a variety of globally inspired fillings such as tikka masala chicken tenders with cilantro basmati rice, falafel with tahini crema, and shrimp and grits with Cajun remoulade. Brunch offerings, such as chicken in a waffle taco and a taco filled with bacon, eggs, and tater tots, are also available all day. The restaurant keeps things lively with its WTF, a weekly taco feature that's only served for seven days before it changes.

Other options include sides such as elotes and red velvet cake. In addition to its "kick-ass margarita," drink options include local beers and craft sodas.

"Our Memorial City team of staff could not be more excited to open our doors to the community here," general manger Teccora Biggers said. "We can’t wait to serve up our WTF’s, classic tacos, and signature boozy beverages.”

Located at 10201 Katy Freeway, the new Velvet Taco joins Goode Company Seafood in a shopping center that's just west of Memorial City Mall. Coincidentally, it's also less than a mile from the closest Torchy's Taco, Velvet's Austin-based rival in the fancy taco space.

The new restaurant will be Texas's 23rd Velvet Taco. Overall, the company operates 35 restaurants in Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.