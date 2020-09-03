Home » Restaurants + Bars
Houston Tex-Mex favorite heats up with sizzling new Katy-area location

Molina's Fulshear fajitas
Molina's classic beef fajitas. Photo by Kimberly Park
Molina's Fulshear interior
A look inside Molina's. Photo by Kimberly Park
Molina's Fulshear Ricardo, Raul III, Raul Jr and Roberto
The third generation of Molinas: Ricardo, Raul III, Raul Jr, and Roberto. Photo by Kimberly Park
Molina's Fulshear interior
The bar seats over 100 diners. Photo by Kimberly Park
Molina's Fulshear C.W. Special
Classics like the C.W. Special anchor the Molina's menu. Photo by Kimberly Park
Jose's Dip has arrived in Fulshear. Molina's Cantina has opened its newest location in the far West Houston suburb in the Shoppes at Cross Creek (6300 FM 1463).

Originally announced in December 2018, the new Molina's fulfilled a promise the restaurant made to replace its shuttered Hwy. 6 location with a venue that could serve the growing Katy/Fulshear market. The 5,800-square-foot restaurant seats approximately 250 people with room for an additional 58 on a covered, outdoor patio. 

"We’re excited to join this growing community between Fulshear and Katy,” proprietor Ricardo Molina said in a statement. “There really aren’t many restaurant options where people can relax and enjoy great service. We hope to fill a void for full-service family dining.”  

Molina's traces its history back to 1941, when Mary and Raul Molina opened their first restaurant, The Old Monterrey Inn. Now, Houston has three locations of Molina's Cantina, including its established outposts on Westheimer and Bellaire Boulevard, that are run by Molina's grandsons Raul III, Ricardo, and Roberto. 

The menu is anchored by Tex-Mex staples and customer favorites such as the Jose's Dip (queso with spicy taco meat), the signature enchiladas de Tejas (cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne and onions), and sizzling comals of fajitas — all of which taste better when paired with a frozen margarita.

In terms of design, the new restaurant features a Western theme with studded leather chairs and booths, chandeliers designed to look like wagon wheels, and a matador mosaic from a prior location on Beechnut. A 72-foot, wraparound bar has a granite top and plenty of TVs for watching sports. 

Molina's opens for lunch and dinner daily at 11 am. In keeping with restrictions designed to limit the spread of COVID-19, it will operate at 50-percent capacity. For those who prefer to dine at home, curbside to-go, delivery, and catering are also available. 

