Houston Restaurant Weeks serves up beefy extension for local diners

Houstonians will have even more time to enjoy Houston Restaurant Weeks. The annual charity dining event has been extended through the end of September, organized Katie Stone announced.

Typically, the event ends on Labor Day, but Stone has a precedent for extending HRW. Her mother, HRW founder Cleverley Stone, did so in 2017 after Hurricane Harvey to give participating restaurants a boost in business when many were closed for days after the storm. Similarly, restaurants that have been struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic are seeing a boost in business from HRW.

“I am humbled and in awe of what has happened for restaurants here in Houston this past month,” Stone said in a statement. “HRW came this year at a time that could not have been more crucial, and I am so inspired and so grateful to be able to continue my mother’s cause of feeding families in Houston.”

Most of the over 200 participating restaurants are expected to remain in HRW beyond Labor Day, Stone added. A current list of participants may always be found on the event's website.

Held every August, Houston Restaurant Weeks features prix fixe, multi-course menus for brunch, lunch, and dinner at many of the city's top restaurants. For this year, restaurants will donate $1 from every meal sold to the Houston Food Bank. For the first time, the event also features to-go and delivery options.