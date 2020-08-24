Virtual food event's Houston stop features 5 top chefs

Just as the restaurant industry has had to change its usual operations in response to the coronavirus pandemic, so too have food events. Cochon 555, the annual celebration of family farms and heritage pork, will replace its in-person party with a virtual edition.

Held over five nights from September 14 - 19, Cochon 555's Houston edition will feature meals created by five local chefs. Each kit, $115 for one person or $200 for two, will come with one dish that attendees can cook along with the chef in a virtual cooking class, along with other, prepared dishes that can be heated and served. Meals also include wine, cocktails, and/or cocktail kits as well as a charcuterie, pâté, and cheese board from New York's Les Trois Petit Cochons.

"People are hungry to connect, so transitioning into something virtual was a natural reallocation of the brand," Agency 21 Consulting, the company that owns/operates Cochon 555, partner and CEO Brett Friedman said in a statement. "By inviting food lovers to enjoy a meal prepared by Houston’s top culinary minds, while engaging in intimate cooking demonstrations, we are still able to generate excitement while supporting our local restaurant community."

The event will support the local community with more than just "excitement." Cochon will donate 80-percent of the ticket revenue to the participating restaurants.

All chefs will use heritage breed pigs from Texas farms, including Chubby Dog Farms in Grapeland, Whitehurst Heritage Farms in Brenham, and Falcon Lakes Farm.

Here's the lineup for this year's event: