Using a glass is so passé — canned wine can follow you to the pool (yes, even the kiddie one in your backyard), on walks around the neighborhood, while floating down the river, and whatever other adventures you might be up to.

BABE canned wine doesn't limit your fun, nor does it skimp out on taste, quality, or even volume. You get two glasses of wine in each can, meaning you get extra time to sit back, sip, and enjoy.

This ingenious idea all started due to the infamous Southampton rosé shortage of 2015.

Josh Ostrovsky (aka The Fat Jew) paired up with Tanner and David Oliver Cohen, founders of the popular Babe Walker Twitter account, to create Swish Beverages and their first product, a dry Sauvignon Blanc and Zinfandel blend.

A year later, the cute, delicious, take-anywhere bubbly wine in a can, BABE Rosé, arrived, and two years, later the family expanded with BABE Grigio and BABE Red. The latter took home the title of world's best CO2-infused sparkling wine at the 2020 World Sparkling Wine Awards. The competition was dominated by bottled wine — BABE was the only wine in a can to receive an award.

With its Instagram-worthy can, BABE wine makes the perfect accessory for any occasion. Now no matter what you're craving or where you're going (or not going), you can do it with all the portable wine your heart desires.

Head here to find where to buy BABE canned wine online.