These are the 7 best food and drink events in Houston this weekend

This week's food event roundup includes a number of options that are designed to be enjoyed at home or from the socially distanced security of a person's car. With options ranging from barbacoa pizza to bangers and mash, the list offers something for every taste.

Thursday, July 30

British pub menu at UB Preserv

The Montrose restaurant has adopted a number of different identities since it served a menu inspired by New York’s famed Momofuku Ko. This week looks to England with dishes such as Welsh rarebit, bangers and mash, and a proper Sunday roast complete with Yorkshire pudding. Available Thursday - Saturday from 5 - 9 pm for both dine-in and to-go.

Friday, July 31

Artisan Pizza Class by Pizaro’s President Nicole Bean

The local pizzaiolo is the latest participant in an online cooking class sponsored by appliance company Breville. During the class, participants will learn to make “Artisan Iberian Pork & Apple Pizza,” including the dough and how to treat the toppings. The $25 ticket includes a list of ingredients to purchase beforehand and access to a recording of the demonstration as reference for after the class, 2 pm.

BBQ and Bubbles at 13 Celsius

Feges BBQ is collaborating with the Midtown wine bar for this evening event. Get dishes such as barbacoa with hatch chile grits, BBQ sandwich with choice of side (chopped brisket or pulled pork), and ribs with a side — all of which pair with selections from 13 Celsius’ cellar, 6 - 8 pm.

Saturday, August 1

Save Texas Breweries Beer Runs by the Texas Beer Collective

A group of local beer enthusiasts has united to support local craft breweries that have been hurt financially during coronavirus-related shutdowns of their taprooms. Participants will drive along one of eight routes — the options cover the entire Houston area — to purchase beer and merchandise from the selected businesses. For example, the inner loop route includes New Magnolia Brewing, True Anomaly Brewing, Local Group Brewing Company, Holler Brewing Co., and 4J Brewing Company. See Facebook for the remaining routes, 12 pm.

Sweet Tea Supper Club at Last Concert Café

Chefs Dominick Lee and Dawn Burrell are wrapping up their Sweet Tea Supper Club collaboration series with a meal devoted to the Gulf Coast. The menu includes deep fried frog legs with green remoulade, pan-roasted Gulf fish with shiso verde, new age Creole seafood boil with corn and potatoes, and more. Each meal costs $90 per person and must be ordered by Thursday, July 30 for pickup at Last Concert between 3 and 6 pm on Saturday.

Virtual Wine Dinner at Backstreet Cafe

For this week’s wine dinner, sommelier Sean Beck has recruited two master sommeliers, Guy Stout and David Keck, and wine maker Eric Hickey. The wines include Stout’s Savignon Blanc, Keck presenting a Lambrusco, and Hickey presenting a Pinot Noir he helped make — all paired with dishes from chef Hugo Ortega such as goat cheese salad, smoked chicken, and coffee-crusted beef tenderloin. The four-course meal feeds costs $135 for two people and may be picked up at Backstreet on Saturday between 10 am and 6 pm for a class that starts at 7:30 pm.

Tlahuac pizza pop-up at How To Survive on Land and Sea

Chef Nicolas Vera and pastry chef Stephanie Velasquez will serve three pizzas at the East End wine bar: barbacoa, chorizo, or eggplant, each of which is paired with other toppings to enhance their flavors. Consider the pop-up a preview for when Tlahuac opens its permanent location nearby as part of Giant Leap Coffee. Pre-order by Friday, July 31 for pickup Saturday between 6 and 9 pm.