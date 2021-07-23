16 Houston restaurants serve up a chance to support a life-saving cause

A long-running charity dining program has announced its plans for 2021. Dining Out for Life will return July 24-31.

Participating restaurants agree to either a set donation or to contribute a portion of sales from the event to the AIDS Foundation Houston. Diners show their support by patronizing the establishments at breakfast, lunch, and dinner for both dine-in and to-go.

Currently, 16 restaurants have signed up to participate, but organizers anticipate adding more in the coming days. They include all of the locations of both casual cafe Barnaby's and Tex-Mex staple El Tiempo as well as both locations of comfort food restaurant FM Kitchen. Find the complete list here.

Founded in 1982, AIDS Foundation Houston was the first AIDS service organization in Texas. It offers a range of services designed to end the spread of HIV in the Houston area, including prevention education, testing, prison outreach, supportive housing, food assistance, and more.

Dining Out for Life began in Philadelphia in 1991, and the AIDS Foundation has participated every year, raising thousands of dollars for its programming. The event includes more than 3,000 restaurants in 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada.