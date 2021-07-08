Ben Berg and Tony's dish out indulgent new summer caviar service

Diners have two new opportunities to indulge in caviar this summer.

Houston fine dining restaurant Tony's has established caviar Wednesdays that allows diners to sample half-ounce portions of four different varieties for $150: Golden Kaluga from the Amur River, Golden Osetra from Bulgaria, Platinum Osetra from Holland, and Grandeur from Idaho.

In addition, Tony's will celebrate National Caviar Day (July 18) with half-off all four caviars on July 16 and 17. That reduces the prices on one ounce portions as follows: Golden Kaluga for $45, Golden Osetra for $70, Platinum Osetra for $80, and Grandeur for $95.

In addition to Tony's, Berg Hospitality Group has also expanded its caviar offerings with sustainable Royal White Sturgeon personally harvested by proprietor Ben Berg in Idaho. The caviar will be available at the B&B Butchers locations in Houston and Fort Worth as well as at Turner's and the Annie Café & Bar beginning July 17. Each restaurant will sell a 1-ounce tin of caviar for $95.

“Caviar has been on my radar as a possible lane to further develop for years,” Berg said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to work with California Caviar Company has been incredible, and experiencing the caviar harvesting process firsthand gave me a whole new appreciation for this delicacy."

Both Turner's and The Annie have their own plans to celebrate National Caviar Day. On July 17, the Annie will host a special, caviar-fueled high tea with dishes prepared by chef Jose Valencia along with live music. The event costs $95 for the first tier or diners can step up to the second tier — complete with a full tin of caviar — for $145 per person.

Those looking for something even more over the top may want to head to Turner's on July 18 for a special, six-course menu loaded with caviar. Limited to just 40 people, the meal costs $395 per person.