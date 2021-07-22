Hungry Houstonians are eager to (finally) get out of the house, and what better place to celebrate your return to society than happy hour at Pour Behavior?

The 18,000-square-foot restaurant also sports an entire front wall that opens out onto the giant patio, and a menu that touts specials each day of the week in addition to Monday-Friday happy hour food and drink deals.

Whether you're looking for the new office happy hour spot or the best place for a meal out with family and friends, plan your upcoming hangouts accordingly with this day-by-day calendar:

Weekday happy hour

From 4-7 pm, Monday through Friday, drop in for $2 off beer, wine, and spirits. You can also score BOGO appetizers, meaning you can order everything from four kinds of wings to a cheese board, calamari, and fried Brussels sprouts. Want even more for less? Snag a free appetizer for every six coworkers that attend your office happy hour.

There are also several new cocktails on the menu, from the Sherry Baby (Amontillado sherry, Appleton Estate Reserve rum, Rothman & Winter apricot liqueur, lemon juice, cane syrup, and angostura bitters) to the Strange Brew, a mix of Tanqueray, Velvet Falernum, pineapple and lemon juices, and a splash of St. Arnold's Art Car IPA. Or soak up the light and summer vibes with the Rose Water, which combines Tanqueray, St Germaine, lemon juice, rose water, grenadine, simple syrup, and prosecco, all garnished with flower petals.

Mondays

No more Monday blues — now it's Monday burgers and brews. Ten bucks gets you a frosty pint of beer and one of Pour Behavior's scratch-made burgers. Chuck and brisket are ground in-house daily to make such specialty burgers as the South Texas Fire, which combines tomato-bacon jam, avocado-tomatillo salsa, white cheddar, and sambal aioli; and the Caprese, which features mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, pesto, and fig balsamic. Or go vegan with the Aloha or Veg'N Out burgers. Keep the suds coming with $4 draft pints.

Tuesdays

When you're in Texas, Tuesdays are for tacos. Take your pick from slow-cooked carnitas, carne asada, and grilled shrimp and chorizo, all atop tortillas that are prepared from scratch daily. And the best part? Each taco is only $2. Enjoy specials on Tito's and Cazadores — $5 each — and once you have a little liquid courage, hit the stage for karaoke.

Wednesdays

You've come to expect wine-down Wednesday, and you'll certainly get that with $5 house wines. But what you weren't expecting was steak night, with a filet and lobster dinner for only $30. You'll want to wear your fancy T-shirt for this date night.

Thursdays

Ladies, this is your chance to broaden your cocktail horizons, as each craft cocktail is half off all throughout Thursday. Get tropical with a mojito, margarita, or daiquiri, or channel James Bond with a Vesper martini that's shaken, not stirred. Pretend you're traveling across Europe with a French 75 or Aperol spritz, or tap into your Lone Star roots with a Southern Collins made from vodka, citrus, honey, soda, and mint. Or, if you and your squad want to savor some tried-and-true classics, a bottle of wine plus the charcuterie board is only $20.

Fridays

Finally, it's the weekend! Pour Behavior is ready to celebrate with you, offering half off wine and Champagne bottles and half off all pizzas. These aren't your typical American pizzas, mind you — each 12-inch pie is made from artisanal flour that's imported from Naples, Italy, and fermented for three days to ensure an authentic Neopolitan taste.

Saturdays and Sundays

Brunching is a lifestyle, so post up at Pour Behavior from 11 am-4 pm for $60 mimosa towers. Also be sure to order the Nashville hot chicken biscuits, jumbo cinnamon roll, avocado toast, and breakfast tacos to help balance out the booze. A DJ is in the house playing chill techno music, setting just the right atmosphere.

---

Pour Behavior is located in Midtown at 2211 Travis St., and its toll-free phone number is 833-O-BEHAVE.