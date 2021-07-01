Posh Houston restaurants uncork high honors in Wine Spectator awards

A host of Houston — and Texas — restaurants won big in the recent Wine Spectator's 2021 Restaurant Awards. Launched in 1981, the awards recognize outstanding wine programs at dining spots around the globe.

Of the more than 2,900 award winners from around the world, dozens are in the Lone Star State. Houstonians can read the full list online or in the August 31 issue of the magazine, set to hit news stands on July 13.

The awards fall into three categories. The highest honor, the Grand Awards, recognize top-tier programs that offer huge depth and breadth. These are the spots with serious wines that pair well with the menu, are from top-ranked producers, and offer an outstanding selection of mature vintages.

The Best Awards of Excellent recognize restaurants with an extensive wine selection from multiple regions. The Award of Excellence showcases programs that provide well-curated lists that match the restaurant's menu in both price and food pairing ability.

Four Texas dining spots were Grand Award winners, and were lauded by the magazine for their extraordinary wine programs. They are among 97 restaurants worldwide to receive the honor.

Houston

Mastro's Steak House at the Post Oak Hotel

Wine Spectator noted this swanky spot is home to the largest wine list in any of the magazine's award winners. The publication cites among its strengths a dynamic selection of wines from Burgundy, Bordeaux, California, Piedmont, Tuscany, Champagne, the Loire, and Madiera.

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Both the downtown and the original location earned Grand Award status, thanks to their showstopper collections. Downtown was called out for its "over-the-top" wine experiences, while the original location was lauded for its epic list with 4,100 selections.

In general, the magazine listed the restaurants' strengths in selections from Burgundy, Bordeaux, California, Piedmont, Rhône, Tuscany, Champagne, Germany, Austria, Spain, and Port.

Dallas

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Big D's Pappas Bros placed, too, with Wine Spectator giving it high marks for growing into "a major force in Texas wine culture." Diners here can look for a terrific variety of large-format bottles, and strength of representation from Burgundy, Bordeaux, California, Piedmont, the Rhône, Tuscany, Champagne, Germany, Austria, Spain, and Port.

Sixteen restaurants across the state received Best Awards of Excellence.

Houston

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Every one of the chain's locations around the country earned a spot on the Best Awards of Excellence list. The Houston outpost was lauded for an extensive selection of wines from California, Bordeaux, Burgundy, France, and Italy.

El Meson

This Rice Village favorite got high marks from Wine Spectator for its selection of wines from Spain and California. That's likely not a surprise to Houstonians, who've long loved it for spotlighting Spanish culinary style.

Georgia James

Chris Shepherd's place earned a spot for its killer selection of wines from California, Italy, and France, all designed to enhance the upscale menu.

March

This Montrose Mediterranean newcomer was cited for its strengths in offering wines from Burgundy, Champagne, California, Bordeaux, Piedmont, and Tuscany.

Masraff's

The upscale spot won kudos for its wines from California, Burgundy, Bordeaux, and Italy.

Turner's

Berg Hospitality's Uptown restaurant was lauded for a killer selection of wines from France, Burgundy, Champagne, California, Bordeaux, Tuscany, and Piedmont.

Vic & Anthony's

The clubby, downtown steakhouse was cited for its emphasis on wines from California, Burgundy, Bordeaux, France, and Italy.

Dallas

Bob's Steak and Chop House

The Grapevine and Plano locations were award winners as well, but the Omni Hotel outpost was commended for its selections from California, France, and Italy.

The Capital Grille

This Uptown steakhouse got a nod for its excellent selections from California, France, and Italy.

Cru Food and Wine Bar

The West Village spot was cited for its carefully curated list, with selections from California, France and Italy particular strengths.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

The Mansion

This classic gem of upscale dining made the list for its selections from California, France, and Italy.

Austin

Bob's Steak and Chop House

The Lonesome Dover Western Bistro

This Warehouse District's "urban Western" cuisine pairs perfectly with its wine list, heavy on California selections.

San Antonio

Bob's Steak and Chop House

Signature at La Centera Resort

This jewel in the La Centera Resort and Spa's crown landed on the list for its selections from France, Champagne, and California.

Dozens of Texas restaurants received the Award of Excellence for their wine programs. Here are some of the highlights.

Houston

Brenner's on the Bayou

Wine strengths: California, France, Italy



Kiran's

Wine strengths: California, France



Rainbow Lodge

Wine strengths: California, Italy

Roka Akor

Wine strengths: California



Rosie Cannonball

Wine strengths: Beaujolais, France, Italy, California

State of Grace

Wine strengths: California, France, Italy



Dallas

Antonio Ristorante

Wine strength: Italy



Lavendou Bistro Provencal

Wine strengths: France, California



Law

Wine strength: California



The Mercury

Wine strengths: California, France

Austin

Cafe Blue (Both locations)

Wine strength: California

Ciclo

Wine strength: California

Siena Ristorante Toscano

Wine strength: Italy

San Antonio

The Palm

Wine strength: California