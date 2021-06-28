Favorite Houston po' boy palace shutters Medical Center location

In January of last year, as CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler reported, Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys opened a highly anticipated location in the Medical Center.

Now, however, the company announced the outpost at 6618 Fannin St. has shuttered. The last day of service was Friday, June 25; the location officially shut on Saturday, June 26.

“Closing the Medical Center location allows us to serve more staff and employees in the area by making our sandwiches available directly to hospital cafeterias and medical offices through our extensive catering and delivery program,” Ana Fernandez, director of operations, tells CultureMap, “rather than them having to walk to a brick and mortar location.

“Additionally, it allows us an opportunity to shift Antone’s employees to our recently expanded food production facility.”

The company is quick to note that Antone’s iconic white-wrapped sandwiches will continue to be available to Medical Center personnel and visitors inside Texas Children’s Hospital and other hospital and medical office buildings.

Like its siblings near the Galleria and in Oak Forest, the approximately 2,000-square-foot restaurant served Antone's familiar menu of hot and cold sandwiches, fried seafood, salads, and more. It also allowed the restaurant to expand its catering business throughout the Medical Center.

Fans of the restaurants, which famously launched a line of celebrity-inspired sandwiches by local stars including Bun B and Donkeeboy, can still get their po’ boy fix at fast-casual spots at the West Loop and San Felipe and 610 and TC Jester.

