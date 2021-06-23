Local favorite Halal Guys spice up Katy with seventh Houston outpost

Since it's founding in 1990, The Halal Guys have attracted a devoted fan base who flock to their restaurants for what the founders call American halal fare. The Houston area has six locations of the popular eatery — including a buzzy Garden Oaks outpost. Now, the red-hot franchise has announced a new locale.

The Halal Guys will open in Katy in August, across the street from Cinco Ranch Junior High School. The new spot (23703 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Suite B) is in the same strip center as Layne’s Chicken Fingers, which is also owned by Halal Guys local franchiser Masroor Fatany.

“I’m thrilled that we can bring The Halal Guys to Katy,” said Masroor Fatany in a press release announcing the plans. “The Houston region is so diverse, and big part of the success of our melting pot is rooted in the enthusiastic embrace of different cuisines. Now, Katy residents who have depended on The Halal Guys while working Downtown, in Upper Kirby, in the Texas Medical Center, or perhaps near one of our three other Houston locations will be able to satisfy cravings closer to home.”

Diners should look for a menu packed with the restaurant's signature items. Available options will include beef gyros, seasoned chicken, and crispy falafel.

Combo platters of rice, lettuce, and tomatoes, with a choice of toppings and The Halal Guys’ Famous White and Hot Sauces are also planned, as are the restaurant's signature pita bread sandwiches, stuffed with beef gyro, chicken, falafel or customer-requested combinations.

Look for baba ghanoush, hummus, and fries — and desserts such as baklava and chocolate chip cookies.

The new restaurant is 1,800 square feet with seating for 32 inside and three convenient outdoor tables. The interior design pays homage to the days when The Halal Guys were food cart operators on the streets of New York.

The Halal Guys Katy will be open Sunday through Thursday 11 am to 11 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 11 am to midnight.