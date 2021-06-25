Healthy eating Houston restaurant unwraps new Galleria grab-and-go hub

Galleria-area office workers, shoppers, and residents have a new dining option, and it's one designed to offer up fresh fare in a grab-and-go setting.

Bellagreen's new spot at 5018 San Felipe St. will offer the restaurant's signature flavorful, chef-driven menu diners already love, in a space designed specifically for carry-out and delivery. It's the restaurant's sixth Houston location.

“We are thrilled to expand in our home market of Houston, giving the community another convenient way to make life more beautiful with our handcrafted American bistro favorites,” said CEO Jason Morgan in a press release announcing the new location.

“As a best-in-class brand, we are always working to enhance our guests’ experience. We are catering to a new environment where consumers crave convenience, so we are building our first carry out- and delivery-only prototype to meet this need, and beyond.

“With this new model, guests can expect to enjoy everything that makes bellagreen special: chef-prepared meals, eco-friendly practices and the chance to make beautiful memories – at home. We can’t wait to give our fans across the Houston area another way to enjoy bellagreen.”

The new bellagreen will be open for the busy lunch and dinner rush, and delivery will come via the restaurant's own drivers, which should provide visitors with a faster delivery experience than those offered by third-party services.

Diners should expect to find scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pastas and desserts, giving them healthy selections to pick up to or from the office, after errands or when they need a quick meal.

Given the busy lives of those in that area, the new restaurant should be a welcome addition.