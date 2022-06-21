West Coast coffee drive-thru shop brews up plans for new Katy location

A West Coast-based coffee shop continues its aggressive push into the Houston market. A new Dutch Bros. Coffee will open in NewQuest Properties' Shops at Katy Reserve development (FM 1463 and Spring Green Blvd.).

Scheduled to open in early 2023, Dutch Bros. purchased the .95-acre pad site from NewQuest for a 833-square-foot kiosk location that will feature a double drive-thru (terms were not disclosed). The Kroger-anchored shopping center fits with Dutch Bros.'s plans to open in the city's suburbs, which so far have included approximately 10 locations in places like Spring, Richmond, Katy, and Deer Park.

"Dutch Bros appeals to a broad age group and caters to family-based communities," NewQuest vice president Kevin Sims said in a statement. "The Shops at Katy Reserve has ideal demographics."

Known for its customizable coffees (including vegan options), its handcrafted proprietary coffee blend, smoothies, freezes, teas, and specialty drinks like nitrogen-infused cold brew and its private-label Blue Rebel energy drink, Dutch Bros has been a favorite on the West Coast since it debuted in 1992.

As CultureMap has previously reported, the Oregon-based coffee shop has aggressive Texas expansions plans. Since making its Lone Star State debut in College Station in January 2021, the company has opened dozens of locations statewide. Ultimately, it aims to have approximately 100 Texas outposts by the end of 2023.