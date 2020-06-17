Home » Restaurants + Bars
Eclectic Houston restaurant cooks up seventh location in Katy

Eclectic Houston restaurant cooks up seventh location in Katy

Union Kitchen Smokin' BBQ Pizza, Spinach and Goat Cheese with Chicken Pizza, Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Choose from a selection of pizzas. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
Union Kitchen Doris Paul Miller daughter Katie Mae
Gr8 Plate Hospitality owners Paul and Doris Miller with their daughter Katie Mae. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Union Kitchen Katy interior
A look inside the new Union Kitchen. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Union Kitchen Chicken Piccata
Chicken piccata. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
Union Kitchen Katy exterior
The Union Kitchen is now open in Katy. Photo by Emily Jaschke
Katy's newest neighborhood restaurant has opened for business. The Houston-area's seventh location of The Union Kitchen has debuted in Cinco Ranch at the as part of the Stableside at Falcon Landing shopping center (9910 Gaston Rd.).

Situated across a green space from sister concept Jax Grill, this new location provides owners Doris and Paul Miller with the opportunity to share their business with the city they've lived in for many years. The 5,100-square-foot restaurant seats just over 200, including 50 in the bar area, plus a 32-seat private dining room and a 100-seat patio.  

Chefs James Lundy and Paul Winn have installed the same menu as Houston's other Union Kitchen outposts, which means an eclectic array of globally inspired fare. Diners can opt for an all-American favorite like the signature Union Burger (topped with two kinds of cheese, bacon, and crispy onion strings), go Italian with chicken piccata, or get a classic English fish and chips. Starters range from fried calamari to lobster potstickers, and spinach and artichoke dip.  

The restaurant's popular weekend brunch service features Benedicts, omelets, and hearty entrees like chicken fried steak with eggs. Dishes may be paired with a wide selection of wines, cocktails, beers, or non-alcoholic drinks.  

The Union Kitchen has been steadily adding locations over the past few years. In 2019, the restaurant's sixth location debuted in Cypress. Other outposts include Garden Oaks/Oak Forest and Rice Military. The Miller family earned both the Houston Restaurant Association's Restaurateur of the Year and the Texas Restaurant Association's Outstanding Restaurateur award in 2018.

Currently, the new restaurant is operating with limited hours, including 10 am - 4 pm on Father's Day. Beginning Tuesday, June 23, its hours will be: Monday - Thursday 11 am - 9 pm, Friday 11 am - 10 pm, Saturday 10 am - 10 pm, and Sunday 10 am - 8 pm. 

