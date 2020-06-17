Eclectic Houston restaurant cooks up seventh location in Katy

Katy's newest neighborhood restaurant has opened for business. The Houston-area's seventh location of The Union Kitchen has debuted in Cinco Ranch at the as part of the Stableside at Falcon Landing shopping center (9910 Gaston Rd.).

Situated across a green space from sister concept Jax Grill, this new location provides owners Doris and Paul Miller with the opportunity to share their business with the city they've lived in for many years. The 5,100-square-foot restaurant seats just over 200, including 50 in the bar area, plus a 32-seat private dining room and a 100-seat patio.

Chefs James Lundy and Paul Winn have installed the same menu as Houston's other Union Kitchen outposts, which means an eclectic array of globally inspired fare. Diners can opt for an all-American favorite like the signature Union Burger (topped with two kinds of cheese, bacon, and crispy onion strings), go Italian with chicken piccata, or get a classic English fish and chips. Starters range from fried calamari to lobster potstickers, and spinach and artichoke dip.

The restaurant's popular weekend brunch service features Benedicts, omelets, and hearty entrees like chicken fried steak with eggs. Dishes may be paired with a wide selection of wines, cocktails, beers, or non-alcoholic drinks.

The Union Kitchen has been steadily adding locations over the past few years. In 2019, the restaurant's sixth location debuted in Cypress. Other outposts include Garden Oaks/Oak Forest and Rice Military. The Miller family earned both the Houston Restaurant Association's Restaurateur of the Year and the Texas Restaurant Association's Outstanding Restaurateur award in 2018.

Currently, the new restaurant is operating with limited hours, including 10 am - 4 pm on Father's Day. Beginning Tuesday, June 23, its hours will be: Monday - Thursday 11 am - 9 pm, Friday 11 am - 10 pm, Saturday 10 am - 10 pm, and Sunday 10 am - 8 pm.