Mesquite-fired Houston burger restaurant serves up new Katy outpost

A veteran Houston restaurant known for burger, fajitas, and other Texas comfort foods will open its first new location in 28 years this week. The Houston area's third Jax Grill opens in Katy's Cinco Ranch community on Monday, June 8.

Located in the Stableside at Falcon Landing (9910 Gaston Rd.), the new Jax will seat approximately 250 people in its 4,600-square-foot space. The 50-seat bar offers 11 TVs that will be ideal when live sports returns, while the 80-seat patio should suit those looking to dine outdoors.

On the menu will be Jax's familiar mix of comfort fare, including mesquite-grilled burgers, chicken fried steak, and seafood. In addition, the Jax team developed some new items such as Southwestern chicken egg rolls, "Bang Bang" shrimp (fried and served with a spicy Asian cream sauce), grilled chicken taco salad, fajitas bowl, and more. Owner Paul Miller tells CultureMap the restaurant has updated all of its plating for the Instagram age and that the new menu will roll out to Jax Grill's locations in Bellaire and near Washington Avenue soon.

Jax Grill will be one of two new additions to Miller's growing Gr8 Plate Hospitality group that acquired the concept in 2015. In addition, Gr8 Plate will open Houston's seventh location of The Union Kitchen in the same development sometime soon. Miller and his wife Doris earned both the Houston Restaurant Association's Restaurateur of the Year and the Texas Restaurant Association's Outstanding Restaurateur award in 2018.