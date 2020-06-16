Houston pastry chefs join nationwide baking event against racism

Pastry chefs across Houston have joined Bakers Against Racism, a national movement devoted to raising money for Black Lives Matter and other related organizations. Held on Saturday, June 20, the event invites diners to purchase special baked goods and other sweets from some of Houston’s top chefs.

Organized by three chefs in Washington, D.C. — Paola Velez, Willa Lou Pelini, and Rob Rubba — Bakers Against Racism has drawn support from over 3,700 participants in 16 countries, Velez tells FoodNetwork.com. The organizers provide participants with some basic guidelines for how to organize an event and suggestions for organizations to contribute to. They also encourage social distancing by asking customers to pay in advance.

Local participants include Kathleen Morgan (Honeychild’s Sweet Creams), Julia Doran (Nancy’s Hustle), and Victoria Dearmond (Underbelly Hospitality). Since orders are live, people should act quickly, because they will sell out.

Here’s a look at the Houston participants:

The Bake Happening: Get a box with eight cookies for $25. All proceeds will be donated to Restoring Justice, a local organization that provides legal defense and social services. DM via Instagram to order.

Bare Bakery: The online bakery will donate 100 percent of proceeds from its chocolate chip cookie dough kits ($25) to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. To order, email orders@barebakery.com.

Common Bond: The bakery and cafe will donate proceeds from all mocha tarts sold on June 20 to the NAACP.

Honeychild’s Sweet Creams: The farmers market favorite is offering a 4-pack of ice cream sandwiches: sourdough chocolate chip cookies and buttermilk vanilla custard, peanut butter sourdough cookies and mustang grape custard, almond granola cookie and cinnamon brown butter custard, and ritz cracker cookie and grapefruit vanilla custard. Proceeds benefit Sweetwater Farms Education Initiative, a 6-acre urban organic farm that sells grapefruits and other produce.

Koffeteria: The EaDo bakery is selling a trio of profiteroles ($10) with the explanation that "although we may look different on the outside we are all filled the same." Proceeds benefit Black Lives Matter Houston. Order online for pickup through Saturday.

Momo Bakes Cake: Get a dozen cupcakes in flavors such as chocolate, strawberry, and matcha for $35. Baker Monique Pham will donate all proceeds to Black Lives Matter Houston.

Nancy’s Hustle: Pastry chef Julia Doran has a wide range of sweet and savory options for her bake sale, which will begin at 9 am on June 20. They include: 2-piece Nancy Cakes with butter and smoked trout roe; egg, pancetta, and cheese sandwich on brioche English muffin, 2-piece sourdough toast with butter and jam; peach hand pie; and a slice of zucchini-kumquat cake. Seventy percent of proceeds will benefit #BLMHTX, “a black women-led, local community organizing and activist organization that aims to build coalition in order to address issues that impact black lives in the city of Houston.”

Rosie Cannonball: The melba pavlova kit ($24) features all the ingredients necessary to recreate one of the restaurant’s best desserts: French meringue, vanilla chantilly, raspberry sauce, and a pint of peach sorbet. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Center for the Healing of Racism, an organization that aims to heal the hurts caused by racism, empower individuals to become agents of change, and transform communities — all through education and dialogue in a safe, supportive environment. Order via the Montrose Cheese & Wine website by selecting a pickup date of Saturday, June 20.

Underbelly Hospitality: The UB dessert box ($40) includes a variety of Underbelly favorites, including: ca phe sua da carrot cake “fried” pie, black lime pie bar, mini Georgia James apple pie, Chris' birthday cake push-pop, and a rainbow cookie sandwich. All proceeds benefit Pure Justice, a Houston organization that is focused on criminal justice reform and economic equity issues. Order via the One Fifth website by selecting a pickup date of Saturday, June 20.