Edgy Portland doughnut chain cooks up new Montrose location

Voodoo Doughnut is coming to Montrose. The Portland-based doughnut shop has signed a lease to open its second Houston location at 1214 Westheimer Rd.

Known for treats like the Voodoo Doll with raspberry jelly filling, the Diablos Rex with a vanilla frost pentagram, and the bacon maple bar, Houston's first Voodoo Doughnut opened on Washington Avenue in January. Houstonians greeted the opening with long lines at both its front door and drive-thru, but they calmed considerably after a couple of weeks.

Seeing as all Voodoo locations are open 24/7, the Montrose outpost will serve both area residents who want something sweet to start their day and revelers looking for a snack after imbibing at a nearby bar like Present Company or Anvil. Voodoo will occupy 3,000 square feet in a recently renovated shopping center that was previously home to businesses such a Radio Shack and Nidda Thai; the Voodoo outpost is projected to open this fall.

A representative for Voodoo Doughnut provided CultureMap with a statement about the new location:

We are grateful for the enthusiastic response from customers and fans at our Washington shop that opened in January. We look forward to hiring 70-plus employees at our second Houston location in Montrose, which we hope to open by the end of the year. This is another step in Voodoo Doughnut’s plan to grow our brand nationally and in the Houston market.

The stretch of lower Westheimer where Voodoo will open has seen some changes over the past year, with new arrivals such as Sweetgreen and Rosie Cannonball. Acme Oyster House, a New Orleans-based seafood restaurant, will open across the street from the new Voodoo later this year in the building formerly occupied by El Real Tex-Mex Cafe.

Grant Walker and Brad Kilbride of commercial real estate firm Lee & Associates – Houston, with the help of Wade Greene of Transwestern, represented Voodoo Doughnut in the lease.