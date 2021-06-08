Toast Houston's restaurant and bar stars at 2021 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards

It's time to toast the Tastemakers. CultureMap's annual culinary celebration returns this summer with our signature in-person tasting event and awards program — and tickets are on sale now.

Join us July 22 at Silver Street Studios for the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, an evening honoring Houston's restaurant and bar stars.

This is your ticket to sample delectable bites from nominees, sip signature drinks, and, of course, celebrate the winners in our awards ceremony emceed by Houston legend Bun B.

The Tastemaker Awards spotlights the top talent in Houston's flourishing restaurant and bar scene, as determined by their peers.

First, we collaborated with a panel of experts to determine the nominees in 10 categories: Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Bar of the Year, Rising Star Chef of the Year, Pastry Chef of the Year, Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year, Bartender of the Year, Wine Program of the Year, Best Pop-up/Startup, and Best New Restaurant.

Our judges then select a winner in each category, except Best New Restaurant, which will be determined by readers in an online tournament next month. You can get to know all of the nominees in our special editorial series, then join us at the big event to find out who wins.

A limited number of Early Bird tickets are on sale now at discounted rates of $50 for general admission and $99 for VIP. Prices will increase soon, so grab your tickets, then follow along in the Tastemakers fun.

---

The event is brought to you by Cigar City Brewing, Savve, and Topo Chico. A portion of proceeds will benefit our nonprofit partner, Lucille's 1913.