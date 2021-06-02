Houston’s new Mediterranean-inspired all-day cafe set to charm Boulevard Oaks

Houston's newest all-day cafe debuts next week. Agnes Café & Provisions opens Tuesday, June 8 for breakfast and lunch with dinner to follow in the coming weeks.

Located in the former Tropicales space at 2132 Bissonnet St., the Mediterranean-inspired concept has been developed by two childhood friends, Becks Prime president Molly Voorhees and Carolyn Dorros, executive vice president of Wolff Companies. Voorhees, who lives in the area, saw an opportunity to bring a new concept to the neighborhood that's casual during the day and more refined at night.

Dorros, a passionate home cook, contributed recipes that inspired Agnes' menu. Day-to-day execution will be the responsibility of executive chef Romulo Hinojosa, whose resume includes Omni Hotels in Austin.

“I love cooking, entertaining, and traveling and, over the past year, have truly missed some of my favorite dishes from around the world,” Dorros said in a statement. “With only a few restaurant options in the area, we wanted to create a relaxed yet elegant gathering place, walkable for neighbors to catch up with friends over a fantastic meal, coffee, or glass of wine.”

Many of the dishes are inspired by Spain, France, and Turkey. Some of the items on the breakfast and lunch menus include: breakfast mezze (9-minute egg with labneh, hummus, pickled tomatoes, cucumbers, and flatbread); stuffed Turkish flatbread (choice of lamb kofta or spinach and feta); Freekeh salad (arugula, radicchio, currants, pine nuts, herbs, and parmesan with lemon vinaigrette); and a black bean and beet burger. All day plates offer customers a choice of conservas (anchovies, mussels, clams or tuna served with sourdough and butter), mezze (smoked beet tahini dip, hummus, labneh, or feta dip with yogurt flatbread), and a daily selection of cheese.

Dinner will be a full service affair with more elevated dishes. Expect entrees such as a market fish with green chutney, half roasted chicken with turmeric and green olive vinaigrette, and filet mignon with herb butter. A full range of wine, beer, and cocktails will be available to pair with the dishes.

On the "provisions" side of its name, Agnes has a range of retail offerings that include hostess gifts, bottles of wine, grab-and-go items, cookies, and more.

“Agnes will be the neighborhood restaurant that our community has been missing,” Voorhees added. “Not only is the food delicious, but the retail space makes Agnes a one-stop-shop."