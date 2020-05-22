These Houston restaurants will serve up dine-in and to-go Memorial Day specials

Stay home orders and shutdowns may undermine the usual festive feelings surrounding Memorial Day’s status as the unofficial kickoff to summer, but some festivities are warranted — at least school is out for the summer. Houston’s restaurants have both dine-in and to-go specials designed to make the holiday a festive experience.

Before getting to the list, we want to share this Memorial Day message from Feges BBQ co-owner Patrick Feges. A U.S. Army veteran, Feges earned a Purple Heart after surviving an attack in Iraq, a story he recounted in detail on an episode of the "Tales From the Pits" podcast.

Shared in Feges BBQ’s email newsletter, his message offers a worthy reminder of the sacrifices Americans have made, and continue to make, so that the rest of us can do silly things like eat roast beef sandwiches while drinking Champagne:

Every Memorial Day, I think about the three guys who served with me in Iraq that didn't come back. I also remind myself how lucky I am because the odds were against me coming home, too. Especially now, I think a lot about the people who have put and are putting their lives on the line for our freedom. People who have sacrificed everything for our freedom. I encourage everyone to wear masks—it's such a small sacrifice to keep our fellow humans safe compared to what a lot of people have done and are doing now. I'm so grateful to the people who served with me that sacrificed everything for me, as well as the people on the hospital front lines now.

Thank you, chef Feges, for your service.

a’Bouzy

The champagne-fueled River Oaks restaurant has both takeaway and dine-in options for Memorial Day. Get a picnic basket with roast beef sandwiches, black truffle chips, pasta salad, cookies, and a bottle of Ayala Brut Majuer Champagne for $69. The restaurant will also serve brunch from 10 am - 3 pm and dinner from 3 - 8 pm. Reservations recommended.

Dish Society

All four locations of the casual, farm-to-table cafe will serve brunch on Memorial Day until 3 pm. The menu is available for dine-in on the patio or to-go.

Killen’s Barbecue

Chef-owner Ronnie Killen will welcome pitmaster Wayne Mueller of Louie Mueller Barbecue for a special pop-up featuring beef ribs, gouda and brisket sausage, green chile mac ‘n’ cheese, and banana pudding, plus some Killen’s Barbecue favorites. The event starts at noon, but diners will probably want to get there — we predict a line.

Landry’s Restaurants

First responders — including doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, active military, and veterans — will receive a 10-percent discount on their Memorial Day meals at any Landry’s restaurant. Dine-in only, excludes alcohol, must have proof of eligibility.

Mensch Out

Jewish-owned bars and restaurants — including Kenny & Ziggy’s, 13 Celsius, Three Brothers Bakery, New York Deli & Coffee Shop, and Eighteen36 — are joining a host of other businesses in this campaign to raise money for the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston and the Houston Jewish Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Appeal. The campaign both raises awareness of the participating businesses and raises money to support the immediate needs of those whose lives have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. See the event’s website for a full list of participants and donation amounts.

Phat Eatery

The Katy restaurant will once again feature its award-winning Malaysian curry crawfish: 2-pounds for $11.99, 5-pounds for $24.99, and 10-pounds for $45.99 with a complimentary bottle of iBurn hot sauce. Preorders recommended.

State Fare

The Memorial-area comfort food restaurant will serve brunch for both dine-in and to-go from 10 am - 4 pm. For those who prefer to do their own cooking, the restaurant is offering a grilling hit with everything necessary for a backyard cookout: charcoal, burgers, elote, jalapeño-cheese sausage, and pickle dip. It costs $83.20 and must be ordered by Saturday, May 23.

The Union Kitchen

All four locations of the eclectic restaurant will serve brunch each day of Memorial Day weekend from 10 am - 2 pm and will be open for regular service until 9 pm.