What's Eric Eating Episode 241

Meet the couple behind the top-50-in-Texas BBQ joint in Spring, plus the hottest food news

Meet the couple behind the top-50-in-Texas BBQ joint in Spring

By
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Nichole and Will Buckman join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss CorkScrew BBQ. Texas Monthly named their restaurant in Old Town Spring to its list of the state's 50 best barbecue joints

Sandler uses Will Buckman's recent collaboration dinner with Tris chef-owner Austin Simmons as a jumping off point for their conversation. The pitmaster acknowledges that, yes, he and the chef have discussed the possibility of working together in the future, but the couple wants to wait until their children graduate from high school before opening another restaurant. 

From there, the conversation moves to CorkScrew's status within the barbecue world. In 2017, Texas Monthly rated it one of the state's 10 best barbecue restaurants, but it moved to the unranked portion of the top 50 in 2021. 

"It hurts you ego a little bit. It's, like, what did I do wrong," Will Buckman says. "When you look at the big picture and barbecue as a whole and all the great places and all the great talent the state holds, we're very fortunate to be considered on the list . . . It's still a good feeling."

Listen to the full interview for more anecdotes from the couple, including why they're always at the restaurant and what's the most under-appreciated item on the CorkScrew menu.

Prior to the interview, Sandler and co-host Mary Clarkson discuss the news of their week. Their topics include: Loro opening a second location near Rice Village; Refuge, Bobby Heugel's new cocktail bar next to Anvil; and sushi restaurant Hando's plans to come to open in Spring Branch.

In the restaurants of the week segment, Sandler and Clarkson share first impressions of Hamsa, the new modern Israeli restaurant from the owners of Doris Metropolitan. They conclude the segment by raving about Cafe Louie, the new all-day concept in the East End.

