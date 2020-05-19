Montrose's fancy, French-themed bar brought back to life by new owner

Montrose's most stylish bar-lounge returns this weekend. A new owner has revived Bar Victor, which will reopen for service Friday, May 22.

Originally opened in April 2018, Bar Victor offered a more upscale alternative to some of Montrose's more lowkey cocktail spots. When it closed a year later, the owners said they intended to focus on neighboring French restaurannt La Villa, but that closed in November.

The (unnamed) new owner has made only minor changes to the space, according to a release. They include a new DJ booth and a LED light wall, both executed by local firm Construction Concepts, as well as new cocktail, wine, and beer lists. Victor's hand-carved wooden bar, a key component of the space going back to its days as Zimm's, remains in place.

"We have maintained the aspects that people loved since its opening in April of 2018 but we want to cultivate and reintroduce the spaces as being more amenable to comfortable sipping and conversation and great music without turning into an all-out club atmosphere," general manager Lindsey Norwood said in a statement. "We will introduce this refashioning while maintaining limited hours, social distancing and safety practices in accordance with local and statewide measures for the health of our guests and staff."

Bar Victor will have two different atmospheres depending on the time of day. From its openinng at 4 pm until 8 pm, it's come as you are. After that, the bar expects patrons to be "fashion forward and [dressed] to impress," which means no shorts, sandals, flip flops, or ballcaps.

The bar has tables available for groups of four, six, or eight as well as a private room that can accommodate up to 20 people. Reservations are required for groups of six or more. For now, it will operate at 25-percent capacity in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott's requirements.

---

Bar Victor; 4321 Montrose Blvd; 832-557-0822; Thursday - Sunday, 4 pm - 2 am, happy hour 4 - 6 pm.